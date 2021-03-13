This Minecraft resource pack is designed to help people who are colorblind

Redditor StitchYYT has created a Minecraft resource pack to help his friend, who is fully colorblind, see things more clearly in-game.

Individuals who are colorblind have a difficult time distinquishing colors from one another. In many cases, people with this condition see things in various shades of black, white and gray.

This can make playing Minecraft incredibly difficult, as the game is full of vibrant colors. Many of the blocks in the game are sometimes only distinguishable from one another by their different colors. Someone who is colorblind may have real difficulty in being able to tell one block from another just by looking at them.

To combat this, Reddit user StitchYYT created an entire resource pack that aims to help colorblind individuals fully enjoy Minecraft.

This article showcases the Faithless resource pack for Minecraft, which is designed to help players who are colorblind see and distinguish the various blocks and items in the game from one another.

Faithless resource pack for Minecraft

The Faithless resource pack for Minecraft that is designed to help players who are colorblind to enjoy the game better (Image via u/StitchYYT/reddit.com)

The Faithless resource pack is designed to transform blocks, textures and items in Minecraft to make them distinguishable without relying on color differences.

The image above showcases what someone who is fully colorblind would see when using this resource pack. All of the different wood, ore, metals and more are given distinct textures from one another.

This means that even if someone cannot see what color each and every block is, they will still be able to tell the difference between them.

The most impressive feature of this mod is how the different armor sets have been changed. For example, not only are diamond and iron armor different colors, but they also have entirely unique textures.

This same attention to detail was also paid to many different blocks, such as the ones made out of gold, diamond and emerald.

Even those who are not colorblind may really enjoy using this mod, as everything is more distinct and clearer. Players will be able to enjoy all of the unique colorations and textures given to each and every block.

Interested parties can download the Faithless resource pack here.

