This modpack adds three of the scariest entities to Minecraft

Although Minecraft is still widely considered a kid's game, some feel it can be extremely scary at times. Over the years, the community has discussed at length the game's vastness and emptiness, contributing to an eerie feeling that many have felt. Some people have expedited that eerie feeling by adding various horrific creatures through mods.

Not too long ago, a modding team created a modpack called Cave Horror Project that combines three of the scariest creatures made for Minecraft.

Everything to know about the Cave Horror Project Minecraft modpack

The Cave Horror Project is an extremely scary modpack that adds three popular horrifying mobs: The Man From The Fog, Cave Dweller, and The Herobrine.

Herobrine is arguably the most iconic mythical character in Minecraft; popularized when the game was still young. The mob was believed to be player-like creatures that could remove or place blocks. The scary bit about the mob was that it was secretly present in every single-player world and created mysterious structures. It is now widely accepted that Herobrine was a myth and the creature is now used as a horrifying modded mob.

Fast forward to 2023, and a modder called Gargin developed a mod called Cave Dweller. The mob itself was a complex creature with various animations, behaviors, and sounds. This modded mob will secretly follow players in caves, making the cave sounds louder when it gets closer to a player. The Cave Dweller has unique movement methods, allowing it to squeeze through one-block spaces.

A few months after Cave Dweller, a modding team called M_Productions released another similar-looking mob called The Man From The Fog. This mob, unlike the Cave Dweller, will follow players everywhere they go and can come closer to them if they ignore it.

All these three mobs are in the Cave Horror Project, making it one of the scariest modpacks for Minecraft. Apart from these three mods, the modpack has a total of 55 different mods, enhancing the game's world.

How to download the Cave Horror Project Minecraft modpack

Players can install the Cave Horror Project modpack from CurseForge (Image via CurseForge)

CurseForge is one of the most famous websites to get any Minecraft mod or modpack. It has its very own Windows application that lets players easily install any mod or modpack to their game version. Hence, the Forge app should be the first thing to download and install.

Once this is done, search for Cave Horror Project on the CurseForge website and directly hit the orange Install button. The browser will then ask you to automatically open the Forge app. As soon as the app opens, it will automatically start downloading the modpack and everything supported to run it.

After the modpack gets downloaded and installed, hit play and enjoy the game.