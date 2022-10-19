5 best Minecraft horror modpacks to play this Halloween (2022)

Minecraft can sometimes become quite terrifying, especially when night falls, or if a player is in the Nether realm, they can get jump scared and killed in many ways. Over the years, the community has come up with loads of mods that make the sandbox game even scarier. Hence, it becomes the perfect game to play during the Halloween season.

When several mods are packed into one, they are called modpacks. These specially curated mods work seamlessly with one another, giving players a completely new experience based on Minecraft. During this year's Halloween, players can jump into some frightful modpacks listed below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. There are many other scary modpacks worth checking out.

5 scary Minecraft modpacks to enjoy during Halloween 2022

1) Blood N Bones

Players can only survive in this Minecraft modpack if they are extremely careful and attentive (Image via Reddit/Alashion)

Many players might think that RLCraft is the most difficult modpack, but Blood N Bones takes things to an entirely different level. Although the mod is much smaller and less detailed than RLCraft, players will feel the difficulty and horror levels rise as they progress further in the modded game.

Players will have to be careful against different blocks like quicksand, which can instantly trap and kill them. Even regular passive mobs can become hostile towards players. As night falls, new kinds of lethal hostile mobs will swarm the land and hunt for the player.

2) Cracker's Wither Storm Performance

This Minecraft modpack takes the Wither mob to a whole new level (Image via Mojang)

Wither is by far the strongest and most dangerous hostile boss mob in the game. However, Cracker's Wither Storm Mod takes it to another level.

Once players summon the boss mob, it will be normal at first, but it will start growing and taking up entire chunks of land into itself. Soon enough, the mob will become a massive dark monster that players will have to fight in several stages.

This modpack will contain other performance mods that will enhance the Wither Storm mod's overall experience.

3) Last Days of Humanity

This Minecraft modpack adds loads of custom mobs that are extremely horrifying (Image via YouTube/bstylia14)

This modpack completely changes how the sandbox game works and feels. With a plethora of new lethal mobs and weaponry that players can craft, this modpack creates an all-out war game where players need to survive for 100 days.

Zombies will have the ability to tower up, destroy blocks, and even call for allies. Unique hostile creatures join the fight with special attacks. On the flip side, the modpack also allows players to craft guns, turrets, military vehicles, and even robot soldiers to help survive evil raids.

4) Horror Craft

This modpack rejuvenates the scary aspect of Minecraft once again (Image via CurseForge)

Some seasoned players might get bored of the vanilla experience. So much so that even the horrific aspects of the game will not affect them. As the name implies, the Horror Craft modpack will add many new features that will scare the lives out of players.

With new kinds of parasite mobs, blood moons, new haunting dimensions to explore, and pitch-dark nights and caves, this modpack is perfect for playing during Halloween.

5) Mustard Virus

A classic Zombie apocalypse with much better mob mechanics in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/Whacky-Ghost)

Mustard Virus modpack mainly focuses on making the world feel apocalyptic. There are different mob mechanics where hostile entities are much scarier, especially zombies. Hordes of infected mobs will keep attacking non-stop, attracted to light, sound, and any movement players make. Additionally, they can even bring down walls and structures if not appropriately strengthened.

This modpack reimagines zombies and makes them much scarier than they usually are in the game's vanilla version.

