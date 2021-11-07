"This is terrible": Minecraft streamer Ranboo shares his hilarious experience with Airport security

Ranboo is a massive sensation in the Minecraft streaming community. He has been playing and streaming for a year now and has caught a lot of attention. He recently flew back to the US after a fun-filled trip to the UK.

Ranboo started his Minecraft streaming career from his home in the US. During this period, he quickly befriended other Minecraft streamers who majorly lived in the UK. Hence, he visited them and stayed there for about four months. He recently bid an emotional farewell and returned, but his travel experience to the US had some hilarious moments.

Minecraft streamer Ranboo shares his funny experience with airport security

Ranboo explained how he was stopped by airport security in the US. He was carrying four luggage bags, all filled with various electronics, and was stopped by an officer who got suspicious. Ranboo mimicked the conversation between him and the officer where the officer said this for 46 seconds in the video:

You got four bags. Where are you coming from?

Ranboo sharing airport story (Image via YouTube)

He asked for Ranboo's passport and interrogated him about his travels. Ranboo shared that the officer was very suspicious of his amount of luggage. Hence he started checking his bags.

When asked about his profession, Ranboo told him that he is an online Minecraft content creator and stated how many followers he had. Hearing this, the officers loosened up a little.

Ranboo showing plushies (Image via YouTube)

When the officers checked his bags, one of his bags was filled with Ranboo plushies. This was an awkward moment between airport security and Ranboo. Ranboo expressed how hilarious it was in the video at 2 minutes 52 seconds:

This is terrible.

Then another officer comes over and asks Ranboo if he knows MrBeast. Although Ranboo barely knew him, he still humorously admits that he does. After that, they were nice to Ranboo and talked with him. Ranboo explained that the officers loosened up with him because he told him about his occupation as a Minecraft content creator.

He also shared how airport security in the UK was also suspicious of him. While checking his luggage and looking at his laptop, one officer stared at Ranboo and said this at 4 minutes and 47 seconds:

So you're a gamer.

Ranboo stated that he was about to burst into laughter as it was so hilarious. Overall, he noted how funny the whole travel experience was.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar