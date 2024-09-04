5 tips to help Minecraft feel fun again

Minecraft's gameplay, aesthetics, and nearly limitless potential combine to make it one of the best games of all time. It's easy to spend hundreds of hours in it building up a single world, bases, farms, and more. However, this is a double-edged sword, as spending too much time in a single world can end up burning players out, causing the title to feel boring.

Five amazing examples of things that any player can do to make Minecraft fun and exciting again can be found below.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the best tips to make Minecraft fun again

1) Create a new world

A fresh survival world (Image via Mojang)

There are many veteran players that see the start of a new Minecraft survival world as the best and most engaging part of the game, and for good reason. Needing to explore and cave to gather resources, all the while having gear that's only just barely good enough to fight off hostile mobs and attacking entities, really emphasizes the "survival" part of survival sandbox.

However, once players get Minecraft god armor and the best sword possible, there's almost nothing in the game able to pose a real threat, other than some outliers like the warden. Starting a new world will allow players to experience the early game's fun, chaotic, and sometimes lethal nature all over again before they jump back into a more peaceful end-game save.

2) Try a new modpack

There are no shortage of modpacks available to try out (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft mods and modpacks are a great way to build off of the entertaining base game created by Mojang. Modern modpacks tend to be quite tailored, featuring quest books and guides to help players progress through content and experience everything. Many of the title's best mods offer several hours of new content, with larger modpacks containing dozens of pieces of content, if not more.

There are also modpacks focused on almost every aspect of Minecraft. Redstone engineers will enjoy the Create mod, which implements a ton of new mechanical components, while casual players might enjoy a Pixelmon modpack, which brings hundreds of Pokemon to Mojang's blocky masterpiece. Players will be able to find something that truly speaks to them, making it even more fun to play through.

3) Do a challenge run

Even just switching from survival to hardcore can make the game more intense and fun (Image via Mojang)

Another great way to spice up Mojang's blocky masterpiece is to do a challenge run. These are playthroughs of regular survival that have an additional self-imposed rule or restriction. For example, players could try to beat a skyblock survival game or use a mod to implement ultra hardcore as a new difficulty to take on.

Challenge runs will force players to play better than in regular survival and also typically require extensive game knowledge for figuring out how to progress. This mixture of difficulty and pseudo-puzzle solving is what makes a challenge run so fun to take on.

4) Play multiplayer

Playing with friends on a server is a great way to add excitement back to the game (Image via Mojang)

Open-world games are almost always more entertaining with friends, as players can team up to do things that wouldn't be possible alone. For example, players on a server might team up to work on a huge collaborative Minecraft building project, split into teams to make resource grinding easier, or break into a bracket for a private PvP tournament.

The potential fun of playing with friends on a private Minecraft server is truly unparalleled.

5) Work on something new

Working on a new project or farm is a great way to spice up survival gameplay (Image via Mojang)

It's easy to fall into old habits and familiar routines after spending dozens of hours on a single world. Farmers farm, builders build, and explorers explore. However, this will inevitably lead to these activities feeling stale and boring. A great way to counteract this is to work on something new.

Players that normally build could instead focus on taking down a combat-oriented Minecraft trial chamber. Meanwhile, a farmer could instead work on building an automated crop farm. Working on something different should make gameplay fresh while also educating players on whole new areas of the game, making it both fun and useful.

