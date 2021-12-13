"No one is safe": TommyInnit and Ranboo announce new Minecraft Hunger Games event for YouTubers

TommyInnit and Ranboo announced that they would be hosting a Minecraft Hunger Games event for YouTubers. They are two of the most famous Minecraft content creators. They've taken part in MrBeast's events, been integral parts of the Dream SMP server, and done much more.

Recently, TommyInnit hosted a talent show where various Minecraft stars came to the stage to entertain the audience and judges. This time, he tweeted a photo announcing a new event for the game's YouTubers, with Ranboo being in charge of the whole affair.

Fans went into a frenzy after seeing their favorite Minecraft stars set to conduct yet another event.

tommy @tommyaltinnit youtubers DM me! @ who you want in! (ONLY 16 SLOTS SO HURRY PLEASE) youtubers DM me! @ who you want in! (ONLY 16 SLOTS SO HURRY PLEASE) https://t.co/EyntNt8hHZ

TommyInnit tweeted an invitation photo to the Minecraft Hunger Games event. He mentioned how only 16 YouTubers could contact him and join, as there are limited slots.

The teenager also hyped up his followers to comment on who should be at the event. The invitation photo also mentioned Ranboo as 'Emporer'.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @tommyaltinnit I am in charge >:) no one is safe @tommyaltinnit I am in charge >:) no one is safe

Ranboo also replied to the invitation tweet, mentioning how he was in charge of the event and devilishly warning all the participants.

Reactions to TommyInnit and Ranboo's announcement about Minecraft Hunger Games

As fans found out about the event from their favorite streamers, they lost their minds and flocked to Twitter to react to the post. Many Minecraft YouTubers also chimed in and requested TommyInnit to participate in the event.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit IT DOESN'T STOP WITH THE TALENT SHOW BAY BEEEEEE @tommyaltinnit IT DOESN'T STOP WITH THE TALENT SHOW BAY BEEEEEE

TommyInnit himself replied to the tweet with his second account, hyping up his followers even further.

Tubbo, a good friend of TommyInnit and Ranboo and a famous Minecraft YouTuber, asked if he could to participate in the event.

michelle @drugstoreaIien



(and it was me) @tommyaltinnit guys, he listened and commissioned a graphic designer(and it was me) @tommyaltinnit guys, he listened and commissioned a graphic designer(and it was me)

Meanwhile, michelle, the creator of the invitation photo, also replied to the announcement tweet. TommyInnit replied and thanked the artist for the photo.

Mitch @Bajan_Canadian @tommyaltinnit Bruh please get me in there 🥺 @tommyaltinnit Bruh please get me in there 🥺

Bajan Canadian, a well-known Minecraft YouTuber, requested TommyInnit to let him participate in the event as well.

Another small Minecraft YouTuber, highkeyhateme, also requested to join the event.

beautie_, yet another known Minecraft YouTuber, humorously posted a photo of a hamster, referring to the Hunger Games.

Spifey @Spifeyy @tommyaltinnit hello timmyonnit I would like to play @tommyaltinnit hello timmyonnit I would like to play

Spifey, another famous Minecraft YouTuber, also asked to join the event, humorously writing TommyInnit's name wrong.

Couri @realcouri @tommyaltinnit I played more than 10,000 hunger games and that is unfortunately very true please let me fulfill my destiny tommy @tommyaltinnit I played more than 10,000 hunger games and that is unfortunately very true please let me fulfill my destiny tommy

Couriway, a Minecraft speedrun YouTuber, humorously stated how he has competed in many Hunger Games and requested TommyInnit to let him join the Minecraft Hunger Games event to "fulfill his destiny".

The exact date and time for the Minecraft Hunger Games event are still unknown. Both TommyInnit and Ranboo haven't mentioned anything about when the event will be held.

Also Read Article Continues below

The event might likely be published as a video on TommyInnit's channel, just like his Talent Show video. Other details of the event are also unknown.

Edited by Ravi Iyer