Top 10 scary Minecraft mobs

When players first enter the world of Minecraft, they are greeted with a whole host of mobs. While most of them will be passive in nature, hostile ones will start creeping up as the first night falls. As a player continues to progress forward and explore new biomes and dimensions, they will discover much scarier hostile mobs in the wild.

Here is a list of some of the scariest mobs in Minecraft and their health and damage stats.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Some players might not find these mobs too scary.

Ranking 10 scary Minecraft mobs and their stats

10) Blaze

Blaze mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Health Points - 20 (10 hearts)

Attack Strength (small fireball) - 5 (2.5 hearts)

Blaze is one of the toughest hostile mobs in Minecraft. When players head into the Nether Fortress, they have to fight the fiery entity. It shoots fireballs in quick succession and can spawn indefinitely till its spawner is destroyed. At first, this mob can be quite scary to deal with.

9) Elder Guardian

Elder Guardian (Image via Mojang Studios)

Health Points - 80 (40 hearts)

Attack strength (spike) - Easy: 2, Normal: 2, Hard: 3

Attack Strength (laser) - Easy: 5, Normal: 8, Hard: 12

Elder guardians are aquatic hostile mobs that spawn inside ocean monuments only. They are extremely eerie-looking and make squeaking sounds. When players enter the ocean monument, the elder guardians, as their name suggests, start attacking. They only have one giant eye, through which they shoot lasers toward players.

8) Piglin Brute

Piglin Brute mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Health Points - 50 (25 hearts)

Attack strength (armed) - Easy: 7.5, Normal: 14, Hard: 19.5

Attack Strength (unarmed) - Easy: 4.5, Normal: 7, Hard: 10.5

While piglins can be dealt with in the Nether by offering them gold and wearing gold around them, piglin brutes cannot be calmed. These variants of piglin are not affected by gold and are completely hostile toward players. They will charge with a gold axe that can land deadly blows. Piglin brutes are hard to fight, especially around other piglins that can get hostile as well.

7) Ghast

Ghast mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Health Points - 10 (5 hearts)

Attack strength (impact) - Easy: 4, Normal: 6, Hard: 9

Attack Strength (explosion) - Easy: 9.5, Normal: 17, Hard: 25.5

When players first enter the Nether realm, they can be easily jumpscared by a crying Ghast. These are massive white ghosts that fly around the hellish realm. As soon as they see a player, they start screeching and shoot fire charges. Hence, the first interaction with Ghast can be extremely scary for any player.

6) Creeper

Creeper mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Health Points - 20 (10 hearts)

Attack strength (regular) - Easy: 22, Normal: 43, Hard: 64

Attack Strength (charged) - Easy: 43.5, Normal: 85, Hard: 127.5

Creepers are arguably the most iconic hostile mobs in Minecraft. These silent and sneaky creatures have only one aim: to walk up to a player and explode. Since creepers are extremely silent, even the most experienced players frequently get scared of it.

5) Evoker

Evoker mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Health Points - 24 (12 hearts)

Attack strength (regular) - Easy: 4, Normal: 6, Hard: 9

Attack Strength (vex) - Easy: 5.5, Normal: 9, Hard: 13.5

Evokers themselves might not be scary, but their abilities in Minecraft can be quite deadly. These are illager mobs that spawn only in woodland mansions and raids. They can summon an infinite number of vexes, a pixie-like mob that attacks players with iron swords. If players try to get close to an evoker, the mob will summon a fang from the ground to keep them away.

4) Vindicator

Vindicator mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

Health Points - 24 (12 hearts)

Attack strength (regular) - Easy: 7.5, Normal: 13, Hard: 19.5

Vindicator is another deadly illager mob in Minecraft that spawns in woodland mansions and raids. They are slightly more dangerous and scary than evokers since they dash towards players with an iron axe. Hence, they are capable of dealing a lot of damage. Their speed is what scares a player the most.

3) Ravager

Ravager mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Health Points - 100 (50 hearts)

Attack strength (melee) - Easy: 7, Normal: 12, Hard: 18

Attack strength (roar) - 6

Ravager is a rare illager mob that only spawns during village raids in Minecraft. They are the largest illager and have lots of health. These beasts can charge towards players and deal heavy damage with melee attacks. Even their roar can hurt players immensely.

2) Wither boss mob

Wither boss mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Health Points - 300 (150 hearts)

Attack strength (birth explosion) - Easy: 35, Normal: 68, Hard: 102

Attack strength (wither skull) - Easy: 5, Normal: 8, Hard: 12, Explosion: 5

Wither boss mob is one of the most lethal mobs in Minecraft. It may come as a surprise to many new players, but they have to manually summon the deadly boss mob. Once spawned, it will fly around and not only attack players, but other living mobs with exploding wither skulls as well. It can even heal itself automatically. Hence, wither boss mob is considered one of the scariest.

1) Warden

Warden mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Health Points - 500 (250 hearts)

Attack strength (melee) - Easy: 16, Normal: 30, Hard: 45

Attack Strength (ranged) - Easy: 6, Normal: 10, Hard: 15

Warden is one of the scariest mobs in Minecraft that was added in the 1.19 update. It spawns only in the deep dark biome and only if a player accidentally triggers a sculk shrieker three times by making a sound. It is a blind mob that can smell and hear players and other entities. If it gets angry, it will run towards that entity and easily kill it with one blow.