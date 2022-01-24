Top 3 animals easiest to breed in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft has more than a few animal mobs that can be tamed and even more that can be bred for a player's livestock purposes, including accruing items like milk, wool, and eggs.

The premise of breeding most animal mobs is relatively straightforward. Two parents must be given a particular food item, which will set them into love mode. Once both parents are in love mode, they will seek each other out within a specific range and create an offspring.

Love mode then goes into a cooldown, requiring Minecraft users to wait before initiating breeding again. Some animal mobs need more accessible food items than others, and that makes them significantly easier to breed.

Minecraft: Easiest animals to breed based on food access

3) Cows

Cow surfing, one of the most irregular travel methods in the game (Image via Mojang)

Cows are cheap and easy to reproduce thanks to their love mode food being wheat. Considering how effortless it is to produce large amounts of wheat in Minecraft, as long as gamers have two cows, they can have dozens in a few minutes.

Since cows are excellent sources of both meat and milk, it doesn't hurt to have more than a few available when needed. As long as players keep a pair of cows around, they can always make more when necessary as long as they have the wheat to spare.

2) Bees

All that breeding bees requires is a few flowers (Image via Mojang)

Although finding bees and re-homing them can be tricky, breeding them is one of the easiest things users can do in Minecraft. When it comes to making more bees, all they need is flowers. No specific type, just about any kind of flower, will do the job.

Since so many in-game biomes sport flowers blooming throughout their landscapes, gamers should have almost no trouble breeding bees as long as they aren't stuck in a massive desert or snowy biomes. Otherwise, all they will need to worry about is building hives for all their new bees.

1) Chickens

Chickens can be bred with almost no effort (Image via Mojang)

Chickens may not be as helpful as other livestock in Minecraft, but they are a renewable source of raw chicken foodstuffs and feathers used to craft arrows. With that in mind, having a few chickens available can help players out in a pinch.

The good news is breeding them is nearly effortless, as all that chickens require to breed is crop seeds. These can be wheat, pumpkin, melon, or even beetroot seeds, making them the most accessible animal mobs to breed.

After a few moments of breaking grass blocks, users can already have a sizable amount of seeds that can breed chickens with ease and speed.

If gamers begin farming the actual crops that the seeds create, then they'll receive even more seeds to breed with. Simply harvest one's crops and feed the excess seeds after replanting to the chickens; it's that easy.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer