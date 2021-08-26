Top 3 mobs beginners should avoid taming or riding in Minecraft

Mobs are a significant part of Minecraft that make the game more fun. They spawn naturally and can be divided into three categories, based on their behavior toward the player.

Only some passive and neutral mobs can be tamed or ridden in Minecraft. The taming process is almost the same for most mobs, but the items that players need to feed them can be different.

Minecraft mobs that beginners should not attempt to tame or ride

3) Ocelots

An ocelot in the jungle (Image via Minecraft)

Ocelots are a variant of cats that spawn in the jungle biome. The only reason beginners should avoid taming them is that they aren't very common, and there isn't much benefit in taming them.

Taming them is quite time-consuming as well. Players need to hold a raw fish in their hands without moving and wait for the ocelot to come closer. They might need up to 20 raw fish to tame an ocelot. Once tamed, the ocelot behaves like a pet cat.

2) Striders

A strider with a saddle (Image via Minecraft)

Striders are passive mobs, and players can find them in the Nether world. They spawn in groups of two to four in the lava. Even though they cannot be tamed, players can still ride them using a saddle.

It is not recommended for beginners to try and ride them because striders can walk on lava even when the player is riding them. This can be very dangerous, and without a warped fungus on a stick, players will not be able to control the strider's movement. If the player dismounts by mistake, they can fall into the lava and die.

1) Skeleton trap horses

A skeleton trap horse in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Skeleton trap horses are like skeleton horses, but when the player tries to get within a 10-block radius of them, lightning strikes the horse, and four skeleton horsemen are spawned. Like normal skeletons, their horsemen variants are also hostile toward the player. Defending against four of them will not be easy, especially for those new to Minecraft.

The good thing is that the chances of players encountering a skeleton trap horse are extremely rare. They are spawned from a fraction of lightning generated naturally or by chance.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Want to stay updated with latest Minecraft content? Like our FB page for more news and updates!

Edited by Sabine Algur