Top 3 tips for fishing in Minecraft 1.18

It's a fun and relaxing Minecraft activity, especially when taking breaks and allowing time to pass for things such as automated farms, but fishing has more to it than one might think at a cursory glance.

Aside from pulling in plenty of fish, fishing in Minecraft also has the potential to pull in various items depending on a number of factors. Enchantments also enhance the experience in different ways, so players may want to know which are suitable for certain situations.

Regardless, there are more than a few things worth noting that a player new to fishing in Minecraft may want to keep in mind as they begin casting their line.

Minecraft: Core tips to remember when fishing

3) Location matters

Depending on the biome, players can receive different fish and items (Image via Mojang)

When setting off to fish in a given area in Minecraft, the location and biome type is important. Different biomes bring different percentage chances for certain fish as well as items. What players find in a jungle biome from fishing won't equate to what they pull up in areas such as plains or snowy biomes. The difference between Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions also bears some variance, as certain items appear differently in certain biomes based on version as well.

2) Practice your timing

Without knowing when to pull in your line, players won't get far in fishing (Image via Mojang)

Players who are new to fishing in Minecraft will notice that as they cast their line out, they dispense a little bobber into the water. This bobber spends most of its time floating along the current of the water's surface, but will eventually submerge when it has been bitten by a potential fish (or snagging a piece of junk or treasure). Players will need to be quick when recalling their line using a right-click or the use button or risk losing their catch.

It takes a little practice to get used to, but once players have it handled, it's almost reflexive. Getting a feel for the timing of pulling up one's catch is vital, as otherwise players won't earn much.

1) Know your enchantments and when to use them

Certain enchantments improve different yields when fishing (Image via Mojang)

Like many Minecraft tools, fishing rods are enchantable, and have a total of five enchantments available to them (though one is a curse that is best left avoided). Depending on the enchantment used, players can reap different benefits.

Waiting too long for bites? Use the Lure enchantment. Hoping to pluck up more treasure items than fish? Luck of the Sea is your pick. Is your fishing rod breaking too often? Unbreaking and Mending enchantments are here for that.

However, it's important not to use the wrong enchantment for the role. If players are seeking to stock up on fish, Luck of the Sea isn't going to do them any favors. Minecraft players who know this well often bring multiple enchanted fishing rods along on their fishing excursion in order to meet different needs.

