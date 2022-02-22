Top 3 uses of Foxes in Minecraft

Foxes were added to Minecraft in the 1.14 update and have since become one of the most popular mobs in the game. They can be found in taiga biomes and old growth taiga biomes. In a snowy taiga, they will spawn as white snow foxes.

They are nocturnal and passive, which means they won't attack players even if attacked first. Like all mobs, they have a few unique uses that players can target them for. Here are a few examples.

The best uses for Minecraft foxes

3) Pet

There are several mobs that can be considered pets. Wolves and cats can be tamed, but there are several others that can be obtained and kept as pets in different ways.

Axolotls, rabbits, ocelots, foxes and more can all be kept as pets. Foxes can be put on leads and attached to a fencepost. Baby foxes will grow up trusting the players who bred the adults, so they can be turned into a pet that way, too.

2) XP

Foxes can be a good source of XP (Image via Minecraft)

Most mobs, with the sole exception of bats, will drop XP in various circumstances. Foxes are no different as they will drop XP when killed or bred. To breed Minecraft foxes, players need to use either sweet berries or glow berries on two adult specimens.

This is easier said than done since foxes generally flee from players. Sneaking up on them can get the job done and they'll drop up to seven XP orbs. When killed, they can drop up to two (Java) or three (Bedrock) orbs.

1) Protection

Foxes are passive, though that doesn't mean they're incapable of attacking. They will attack chickens, rabbits, cod, salmon, tropical fish and baby turtles on land. They'll also attack mobs that are hurting their trusted players unless a wolf comes around.

One of the cool facts about foxes is their ability to hold items in their mouths. This includes a weapon, which can be used to ward off players in a PvP match.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul