Top 3 uses for the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft

The Heart of the Sea is one of the rarest treasure items in Minecraft. Heart of the sea was added to the game in the Aquatic update.

Before the 1.13 aquatic update, oceans and seas were not very exciting. In this update, Mojang added new oceanic biomes, mobs, and revamped the oceans in Minecraft. The Heart of the Sea is a non-craftable item and has to be found by players.

Players can find at least one heart of the sea in buried treasure chests. Maps of these treasures are found inside chests in shipwrecks and ocean ruins. Players must take the help of a dolphin to locate nearby shipwrecks.

After finding the map, players should go to the location marked with X and dig below the X area to find the buried treasure chest.

Heart of the Sea in Minecraft: Top three uses

#1 - Conduit

Minecraft involves playing on both land and sea. Compared to land, the sea is far more dangerous. The light level is low; there are drowned zombies, and a constant loss of oxygen. Due to this, exploring and building an underwater base becomes difficult.

Using the Heart of the Sea, players can make a conduit in Minecraft. Conduit is a mystical item in Minecraft that grants various effects when activated underwater. To craft a conduit, players need eight nautilus shells and one heart of the sea.

Finding one Heart of the Sea is easier than eight nautilus shells. Players can obtain nautilus shells from trading with the wandering trader, killing drowned zombies holding nautilus shells, and fishing. Nautilus shells are quite rare since their drop rate is low in Minecraft.

#2 - Light Source

Players can use the Heart of the Sea to create one of the most expensive light sources in Minecraft. Players can craft conduit, a small block that emits a light level of 15, from the Heart of the Sea and nautilus shells.

It releases the same amount of light as other light sources (lanterns, glowstone, sea lanterns, beacon, etc.) It emits light when underwater and on land.

#3 - Conduit Power

When a conduit is activated, it grants conduit power to players inside a radius of 32-96 blocks. This power allows players to breathe underwater and gives underwater night vision. Conduit power also increases player's mining speed underwater by 16.7%.

Conduit can only be activated underwater when surrounded by a cage of prismarine blocks. Players can use prismarine bricks, prismarine, sea lanterns, and dark prismarine to build the cage.

Players must build three 5x5 frames out of these blocks with conduit at the centre. The conduit will automatically activate after placing some prismarine blocks. Players should then make three square frames for maximum range.