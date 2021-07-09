In Minecraft, specifically in the Nether, there are lots of blocks and items that are easily overlooked, especially when players are just attempting to quickly beat the game.

However, if players were to spend time in the nether, they would find very useful items, such as nether wart.

Nether wart is a fungus that is found in the Nether, and is vital in the creation of potions. It was initially added to the Beta 1.9 Pre-release and has since been through many updates as the game has gone on. Many Minecraft players seem to ignore nether wart, as they might not be quite sure about its usage.

Listed down below are the top 3 uses of nether wart in Minecraft!

Nether Wart Use in Minecraft

3) Crafting Ingredients

In Minecraft, most materials can be used in order to craft something, and nether wart is no exception. Using 9 nether wart in a crafting bench will result in a nether wart block.

If two nether warts and two nether bricks are used in a crafting bench, it results in red nether bricks. Both of these can be used for decoration in Minecraft.

2) Trading

In Minecraft, trading with villagers is a good way to get supplies, especially emeralds. Emeralds are generally very hard to obtain in Minecraft, as they are pretty rare and hard to find.

Thus, trading with villagers is a very easy and quick way to get them - much quicker than searching for them. Master-level cleric villagers will buy a stack of 22 nether warts for an emerald, which means that having a nether wart farm close by might be of use.

1) Brewing Ingredients

Nether warts primary purpose is to brew the 'awkward potion', which is the base for all potions besides a potion of weakness. Nether wart is a must have in order to create any type of potion, meaning it might be useful for players who are avid potion makers to have a nether wart farm, whether it be in the Nether or in the Overworld where it might be slightly easier to access.

