Knowing how to find Nether Wart in Minecraft can help with brewing some of the best potions, which is one of the many fundamental parts of the game.

There are several different types of potions for players to brew in Minecraft. Most of those potions require a base potion to build off of. Base potions in Minecraft include the Mundane potion and Awkward potion.

A common ingredient in making base potions is Nether Wart, a fungal plant that can be found in a couple of designated sections of the Nether. This article will show players how to get Nether Wart in Minecraft.

Getting Nether Wart in Minecraft

Nether fortress stairs

Image via Mojang

An area that was the only real place to find Nether Wart for a while was the Nether fortress.

The Nether Fortress is a tall and lengthy Minecraft structure made out of Nether brick blocks. There are stairs in this fortress that include soul sand, making the stairs in the Nether Fortress a perfect home for Nether Wart.

Once a player has gone through the trouble of obtaining Nether Wart, they may find it useful to take some soul sand back to base. Nether Wart will only grow in soul sand the same way other crops have a particular block to grow on.

Nether Bastion

Image via Mojang

This relatively new structure has found itself home to piglins in Minecraft. The Nether Bastion is filled with gold and other treasures. However, players can find Nether Wart growing out of soul sand blocks in the Bastion courtyards.

Players will not be attacked while gathering Nether Wart around piglins as long as they wear gold armor. Piglins will only become hostile when a player opens one of the chests and is spotted by a piglin.

Players wishing to go through any chests in the Bastion should do so with caution.

Chests in the Nether

Image via Mojang

Both the options that have been listed above contain a common factor: chests.

Chests scattered throughout both the fortress and Bastion have a high chance of containing Nether Wart. Players may even find an assortment of treasures while on the hunt for chests that contain Nether Wart.

Finding Nether Wart and growing it using soul sand is a great first step to developing interesting potions to use in the world of Minecraft.

Players will have an understanding of potions in no time. Even if it's just to give the Minecraft witch a taste of their own medicine, players will find gathering Nether Wart to be a fundamental part of brewing potions.