Top 3 uses of riptide in Minecraft

Trident is one of the rarest and strongest weapons in Minecraft. It is so rare that players can only find it in one specific location, within a group of drowned. These mobs are only located underwater in Minecraft.

The group of drowned are zombies that have been under water for too long (have drowned). Players should keep in mind that not only are the drowned pretty tough, they are also underwater & not every group will surely have a trident.

Despite how strong they already are, enchantments can be applied to tridents to make them even stronger. One of the best enchantments to have on a trident is Riptide.

This enchantment can help players in multiple ways. In this article, players will learn three uses for the riptide enchantment in Minecraft.

What is the Riptide enchantment used for in Minecraft?

Faster transportation

Blasting off into the sky with a trident enchanted with Riptide (Image via Minecraft)

Riptide will propel the player forward when they throw a trident while standing in the rain or in a body of water. When a trident is thrown, players will go up in the air with the trident, allowing it to serve as a mode of transportation.

The higher the level of enchantment for riptide, the higher and further the trident will go. If the trident is equipped with Riptide at its max level, it will stay in the air longer and cover more distance before coming down.

The max level of enchantment is level three.

Escape players and mobs

Drowned mob holding a trident. The player must kill it in order to take the trident (Image via Minecraft)

If players need a quick method to escape players or other mobs, they can use the trident equipped with riptide to rapidly leave an area.

If it is raining, or a player is in the water getting attacked by another player or a mob and they do not think they will survive, they can quickly flee by throwing the trident and getting out of there!

Players should note that this will only work in the rain or in a body of water.

Dealing lethal damage

Coming down on a mob with a trident .. poor pig doesn't even know what's coming! (Image via Minecraft)

If the player wants to be really cruel to a mob or another player, they can slam into them when riding on the trident.

If the player collides with a mob or another player when riding the weapon, the trident will deal throwing damage. This could be considered a "trick shot" or a funny way for players to take their friends off guard.

Just imagine mining and then getting smacked in the back with a flying trident!

