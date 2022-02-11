Top 3 ways to use a fletching table in Minecraft

Fletching tables were added to Minecraft in the 1.9 update, so they're not old. Many players have noticed a potential user interface with this block. In spectator mode, players can see that and deduce that a future update might introduce a clickable use for the table, likely involving arrows.

For now, though, that's not a part of vanilla Minecraft. There are a few good uses for fletching tables, however. Here are the three most useful.

Best uses for Minecraft fletching table

3) Decoration

Fletching tables have a unique look compared to other Minecraft blocks. This makes them great for decoration. Since they don't currently have a function for players to click on, they can be used to spice up a build or add a bit of character.

2) Fuel source

All wooden blocks can be used for fuel in a furnace, smoker, or blast furnace in a pinch. They're not the most valuable fuel source, but when players don't have coal or other sources, a wooden block might be more convenient to use. They'll smelt 1.5 items in a furnace.

1) Job block

Fletching tables are best used as a job block (Image via Mojang)

The best use for fletching tables is as a job block. Unemployed villagers will pick it up and become a fletcher, who can trade the following valuable items at certain levels:

32 Sticks for 1 Emerald (Novice)

1 Emerald for 16 Arrows (Novice)

1 Emerald & 10 Gravel for 10 Flint (Novice)

26 Flint for 1 Emerald (Apprentice)

2 Emeralds for 1 Bow (Apprentice)

14 String for 1 Emerald (Journeyman)

3 Emeralds for 1 Crossbow (Journeyman)

24 Feathers for 1 Emerald (Expert)

7 to 21 Emeralds for 1 Enchanted Bow (Expert)

8 Tripwire Hooks for 1 Emerald (Master)

8 to 22 Emeralds for 1 Enchanted Crossbow (Master)

2 Emeralds & 5 Arrows for 5 Tipped Arrows (Master)

The tipped arrows will vary in type, but it is easier to get them from a villager than brewing the potions and crafting the arrows.

