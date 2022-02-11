Top 3 ways to use a fletching table in Minecraft

Fletching tables were added to Minecraft in the 1.9 update, so they're not old. Many players have noticed a potential user interface with this block. In spectator mode, players can see that and deduce that a future update might introduce a clickable use for the table, likely involving arrows.
For now, though, that's not a part of vanilla Minecraft. There are a few good uses for fletching tables, however. Here are the three most useful.
Best uses for Minecraft fletching table
3) Decoration
Fletching tables have a unique look compared to other Minecraft blocks. This makes them great for decoration. Since they don't currently have a function for players to click on, they can be used to spice up a build or add a bit of character.
2) Fuel source
All wooden blocks can be used for fuel in a furnace, smoker, or blast furnace in a pinch. They're not the most valuable fuel source, but when players don't have coal or other sources, a wooden block might be more convenient to use. They'll smelt 1.5 items in a furnace.
1) Job block
The best use for fletching tables is as a job block. Unemployed villagers will pick it up and become a fletcher, who can trade the following valuable items at certain levels:
- 32 Sticks for 1 Emerald (Novice)
- 1 Emerald for 16 Arrows (Novice)
- 1 Emerald & 10 Gravel for 10 Flint (Novice)
- 26 Flint for 1 Emerald (Apprentice)
- 2 Emeralds for 1 Bow (Apprentice)
- 14 String for 1 Emerald (Journeyman)
- 3 Emeralds for 1 Crossbow (Journeyman)
- 24 Feathers for 1 Emerald (Expert)
- 7 to 21 Emeralds for 1 Enchanted Bow (Expert)
- 8 Tripwire Hooks for 1 Emerald (Master)
- 8 to 22 Emeralds for 1 Enchanted Crossbow (Master)
- 2 Emeralds & 5 Arrows for 5 Tipped Arrows (Master)
The tipped arrows will vary in type, but it is easier to get them from a villager than brewing the potions and crafting the arrows.