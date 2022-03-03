Top 4 Minecraft biomes that are extremely beautiful (and 4 that are not)

There are so many different kinds of biomes in Minecraft. The game even boasts several major biomes that each have a lot of sub biomes. This gives the game tons of variety and diversity and allows players the opportunity to find a place they like.

Many of these biomes are quite beautiful, but there are also some fairly unattractive ones. Beauty is subjective, and some players find the less conventionally attractive biomes to be better-looking than most.

Worst looking Minecraft biomes (and the best)

4) Birch Forest

Minecraft @Minecraft



Learn all about this woodland wonderland:



Lavish with natural resources, the birch forest is arguably one of the most fertile biomes to build your home in – or, if you have enough ladders, to build your home *on*!

Birch Forest isn't necessarily ugly, but the trees that grow there are among the worst in the game. Birch wood is usually not anyone's go-to for building and the bark, while unique, isn't very attractive.

3) Jagged Peaks

Beacon - MCPE4theBeacon @MCPE4theBeacon This is literally the biggest jagged peaks I found ever, it almost really feels like as close as amplified. #minecraft

Several mountain biomes were introduced in the 1.18 update. Jagged Peaks is the worst-looking of them all. Others have colors and additional features, but Jagged Peaks mainly has stone with a bit of snow. It's boring and fairly unattractive.

2) Savanna

Minecraft @Minecraft



Learn more about what could be the best starting biome for new and returning players alike:



Acacia and oak, donkeys and horses, and villages and vantage spots aren't the only reason to check out the savanna!

The Savanna biome suffers from the same problem as the Birch Forest: the trees. Acacia wood is not a pretty color and the bark on the trees isn't either. Even the grass is the worst color from any biome.

1) Desert

The Desert has to take the top spot from sheer blandness. It has the best loot, but it looks the worst. It's just white sand everywhere the eye can see, except for the random dot of green from a cactus every 50 blocks.

Best looking biomes in Minecraft

4) Jungle

Jungle biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Jungle is a beautiful biome. The trees are a nice shade of brown and the leaves are a beautiful green. The shade of grass is nice, and bamboo looks good in juxtaposition to the trees. All in all, it's a pretty good-looking biome.

3) Flower Forest

Kris! ❤️ @M0NSTERPRIDE Not to be a sappy homosexual but I started a new Minecraft world and used the seed "I love my boyfriend" and it spawned me in a flower forest :')

Remove the flowers and the Flower Forest becomes a bland plains biome. Add the flowers back and it becomes one of the most beautiful biomes in the game. It's a simple and small change from other biomes, but it makes a world of difference.

2) Badlands

The Badlands is the most colorful biome in Minecraft. It's a genuine shame that they're so rare and difficult to find. The different shades of sand make such a difference and an improvement over the boring, dull desert.

1) Lush Cave

Rj 🏳️‍🌈 @ImInBodyBags started a new survival and found a lush cave right away and this is possibly the prettiest thing ive seen in minecraft

The most stunning biome is Lush Cave. This is the most recent addition, but the aesthetic, the plant life and everything combine to make it an incredibly good-looking area. Many players might not want to live in caves, but Lush Caves are an exception.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi