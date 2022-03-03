Top 4 Minecraft biomes that are extremely beautiful (and 4 that are not)

There are so many different kinds of biomes in Minecraft. The game even boasts several major biomes that each have a lot of sub biomes. This gives the game tons of variety and diversity and allows players the opportunity to find a place they like.
Many of these biomes are quite beautiful, but there are also some fairly unattractive ones. Beauty is subjective, and some players find the less conventionally attractive biomes to be better-looking than most.
Worst looking Minecraft biomes (and the best)
4) Birch Forest
Birch Forest isn't necessarily ugly, but the trees that grow there are among the worst in the game. Birch wood is usually not anyone's go-to for building and the bark, while unique, isn't very attractive.
3) Jagged Peaks
Several mountain biomes were introduced in the 1.18 update. Jagged Peaks is the worst-looking of them all. Others have colors and additional features, but Jagged Peaks mainly has stone with a bit of snow. It's boring and fairly unattractive.
2) Savanna
The Savanna biome suffers from the same problem as the Birch Forest: the trees. Acacia wood is not a pretty color and the bark on the trees isn't either. Even the grass is the worst color from any biome.
1) Desert
The Desert has to take the top spot from sheer blandness. It has the best loot, but it looks the worst. It's just white sand everywhere the eye can see, except for the random dot of green from a cactus every 50 blocks.
Best looking biomes in Minecraft
4) Jungle
The Jungle is a beautiful biome. The trees are a nice shade of brown and the leaves are a beautiful green. The shade of grass is nice, and bamboo looks good in juxtaposition to the trees. All in all, it's a pretty good-looking biome.
3) Flower Forest
Remove the flowers and the Flower Forest becomes a bland plains biome. Add the flowers back and it becomes one of the most beautiful biomes in the game. It's a simple and small change from other biomes, but it makes a world of difference.
2) Badlands
The Badlands is the most colorful biome in Minecraft. It's a genuine shame that they're so rare and difficult to find. The different shades of sand make such a difference and an improvement over the boring, dull desert.
1) Lush Cave
The most stunning biome is Lush Cave. This is the most recent addition, but the aesthetic, the plant life and everything combine to make it an incredibly good-looking area. Many players might not want to live in caves, but Lush Caves are an exception.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.