5 best advancements for XP in Minecraft

Experience points are one of the most useful resources in Minecraft. Players need XP levels to enchant items, repair their gears, rename name tags, and more.

In Minecraft, players can obtain experience points in many different ways. Players can increase their XP levels by killing mobs, smelting items, cooking food, etc.

There is a hidden way to get XP that players may not know about. Completing certain advancements provides players with shiny green XP orbs. Sadly, this feature is only available in Java Edition.

Hunt down these Minecraft advancements for experience points

5) Arbalistic

Arbalistic is a hidden advancement in Minecraft and gives 85 experience points. To complete this advancement, players have to kill five unique mobs with one shot from the crossbow. This enchantment can be achieved using Piercing IV enchantment.

Arrows shot from a crossbow enchanted with Piercing IV can damage five mobs if they are one after the other. Players can place five different mobs with low health in one block and then kill them with a Piercing IV crossbow to get Arbalistic advancement.

4) Subspace Bubble

Subspace Bubble is a straightforward advancement in Minecraft. To get this advancement, players will have to cover a distance of 10,000 blocks in the Overworld using the Nether.

Players will have to enter the Nether dimension and create a nether portal after traveling 875 blocks. This portal will spawn players 10,000 blocks far in the Overworld. Subspace Bubble advancement gives 100 XP.

3) Hot Tourist Destinations

Players can get Hot Tourist Destination by visiting every biome in the Nether realm. Players will have to go to nether waste, crimson forest, warped forest, soul sand valley, and basalt delta to complete this advancement.

After stepping into every biome, players will achieve Hot Tourist Destinations advancement and get 500 XP. It is similar to the Adventuring Time advancement in Minecraft.

2) Adventuring Time

To get Adventuring Time, players will have to visit every biome in the Overworld. This advancement takes a lot of effort and time to complete as there are over 40 unique biomes in the Overworld. On completion, players will get 500 experience points.

1) How Did We Get Here?

How Did We Get Here? is arguably the hardest advancement in Minecraft. Because of this, completing this advancement gives 1000 experience points. Players can get How Did We Get Here? by getting every status effect available in survival.

Advancements are not the best way to get XP. However, it is still a cool Minecraft trivia gamers can tell their friends.

