Top 5 most anticipated features coming in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

The upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update, titled Caves & Cliffs Part 2, is arguably the biggest in the game's history. This update will change the entire Overworld generation like never before.

Since the update's announcement at last year's Minecon, fans have been eagerly waiting for the new biomes, cave generation, terrifying Warden and more. Due to several technical challenges, Mojang had to split the update into two parts, delaying the world generation features of Part 2.

The Minecraft 1.18 update is expected to be released toward the end of 2021. The developers have already released experimental snapshots featuring the new world generation.

This article lists some of the most awaited features that are coming in the next update.

Most anticipated features in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

5) Changes to how mobs spawn

The Minecraft 1.18 update will forever change the way hostile mobs spawn. Previously, mobs required a lighting level of less than 7 to spawn. But in the 1.18 update, hostile mobs will need light level 0 to spawn.

This means players won't need to spam torches everywhere to prevent monsters from spawning. One torch can prevent a mob from spawning within a 15-block radius. It's a real game-changer for farm builders.

4) Increase in build limit

New build limit (Image via Minecraft)

The Minecraft 1.18 update will increase the build limit by 50%. The bottom Y level is now Y -64, and the upper Y level is Y 320. Previously, it was from Y level 0 to 256. Players cannot place blocks beyond the build limit. Now, with the increase in build limit, players can be more creative with their builds.

3) Sculk sensor

The sculk sensor is one of the most awaited blocks in Minecraft. With sculk sensors, players can create wireless redstone contraptions. Sculk sensors can detect vibrations, a new game mechanism, and produce redstone signals.

In Minecraft, events like opening gates, walking and placing blocks will create vibrations. However, events like rain and sneaking won't activate the sculk sensor.

2) Ore distribution changes

With the new cave and mountain generation, ore distribution required tweaking as well. Emeralds will be much more common at higher levels of mountains, whereas diamonds will generate more in the deeper areas of the Overworld. Similarly, all other Overworld ores are undergoing tweaks and improvements.

1) New biomes

New biomes (Image via Minecraft)

The main focus of the Minecraft 1.18 update is the new cave and mountain biomes. The update brings many new biomes like lush caves, dripstone caves, deep dark caves and sub-mountain biomes.

These new biomes will change the look of the caves and mountains and provide players with new blocks and mobs. In the deep dark caves, players will also come across the terrifying Warden.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Sabine Algur