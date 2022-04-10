Top 5 basic roof ideas for square houses in Minecraft

In Minecraft, nearly all players build their first house to survive in the wilderness and on their first night. They gather common blocks and usually make a small, cozy square house to sleep in and store the items they collect.

Be it new players playing the game for the first time or experienced players starting a new world, they all have their first basic house. Players usually go with a square house when making a house as it looks more symmetrical.

However, when it comes to making a roof, they usually build a flat one. Flat roofs are the most basic ones and might look dull after a few days of playing the game. Hence, here are a few basic roof ideas that might look slightly better on starter houses in the game.

Five best basic roof ideas for square houses in Minecraft

5) Temple roof

This type of roof is usually seen in certain temples in real life. With all four sides slanting and creating an upside-down cone, players can easily make this kind of roof for their first house. While it may not look the best, it still gives depth and design compared to a flat roof.

4) Slanted roof

A slanted roof is another unique way to build shelter over a house. Players can use slabs to build a side slant on top of the house. This can give the house a unique look as it will look like a shed. Players can also make another slant that goes up from the bottom-most slab, creating an upside-down hut shape.

3) Simple hut roof

This is the most used roof design by many players. They can make a hut-like roof with two slanting designs with normal blocks, stairs, or slabs. Each type of block gives a different look to the house. This is a straightforward one, although players will have to calculate the width of their houses and place blocks accordingly to create a symmetrical design.

2) Hut with chimney

There is another variant of the hut roof where players can also add a brick chimney. If players wish to build a cozy fireplace in their house, they can build a tall brick chimney that comes out of the roof and place a campfire on the haybale block. This will ensure that the smoke rises higher and comes out of the house.

1) Double hut roof

Many players use this technique if they want another facet on their roof to make it more detailed. They can build another smaller shade protruding out of the main slant with a normal hut-shaped roof. It looks nice in houses, and players can even make a second floor and build a window from the second hut. This is one of the best ways to make a roof in a square house.

