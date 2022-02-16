Minecraft Redditor builds a small hut in the middle of the ocean

The Minecraft Reddit page is full of players sharing their common interests and love for the sandbox game. They post all kinds of stuff, from small builds to complex redstone contraptions.

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor by the name of 'EhWhateverOk' showcased a beautiful hut made in the middle of the ocean in a short clip. The creator of the build wrote how they bought a gaming PC and created this in one day. This simple and positive post got a lot of traction on the page.

In the video, the player rows an acacia boat towards the hut. The hut itself is built with acacia planks and stone bricks. It has a small dock for boats with savanna trees on either side. The stairs then go up to the hut where the player has a bed, two furnaces, one chest and crafting table.

Reactions from people on the build made by the Minecraft Redditor

As soon as the post went live, it gradually attracted a lot of people. Despite being a simple post on a small hut made in one day, people loved the fact that the player was so happy to build their own gaming PC and play Minecraft on it.

Many people flocked to the post and appreciated the idea of building a hut in the middle of the ocean to begin with. They also discussed what the creator can build in the future and how to expand their base.

Hut on top of the boat dock area (Image via u/EhWhateverOk Reddit)

People talked about building loads of bridges connected to multiple future builds. Some gave the idea of building an island in the future. One person even joked about how an oil rig can be made under the base, considering the hut was made in the middle of an ocean.

People also talked about how various content creators on the internet that focus on building tutorials for the game. They mentioned some of the Minecraft content creators like BBlocks, Julious, Spudetti, Zaypixel and even GeminiTay.

Other than that, people simply congratulated the original poster for their new gaming PC and appreciated the small hut they made in one day. Some even asked for a seed for the world as it looked interesting to them. Others suggested getting shaders and optifine to improve their overall experience of Minecraft.

