5 best shaders for Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.18.1 

Minecraft has a plethora of features to provide entertainment and excitement forever. However, many players prefer to use mods and add-ons to get custom features.

Many players have been asking for shaders in the official game. Unfortunately, it is still available only by using mods or add-ons. Shaders were initially created for Java Edition. But soon, modders made shaders for Bedrock Edition as well.

Bedrock Edition is known for being optimized as the same game is available on a multitude of devices with different specifications. Using shaders may severely affect the game's performance on poor devices. Anyway, players can always use shaders to get a pretty screenshot of their builds.

Shaders for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

5) Spectrum Shader

Let's start the list with a fairly optimized shader, Spectrum Shader. This shader is highly recommended for players with low-end Android or iOS devices. It can run decently on devices with 1 or 2 GB RAM.

Spectrum Shader adds realistic sky textures, coloration of the wind, realistic water, fog, reflection, and many other features to improve game visuals. The only downside to Spectrum Shader is that it works only on Android and iOS.

Download Spectrum Shader from here.

4) OSBES

OSBES (Open Source Bedrock Edition Shader) is an open-source project by Jebbyk. Many other developers have contributed to the project and helped OSBES become one of the best shaders for Bedrock Edition.

OSBES adds new shining textures for many blocks to improve the effectiveness of its advanced lighting. Being open-source, it quickly receives updates when Mojang releases a new Minecraft version.

Download OSBES from here.

3) SERP shaders

SERP shaders (Image via MCPEDL)

SERP shader is filled with beautiful lighting and vibrant textures. Everything looks delightful, from the bright blue sky to lush grass blocks with SERP shaders turned on. It is designed to run on both low and high-end devices.

Download SERP from here.

2) Newb-SL

Newb shader is one of the most famous shaders for Bedrock Edition. However, it hasn't been updated to support the latest Minecraft 1.18 update. Developer Karu_Joss created Newb-SL with Newb as its base. It has most of the features from the Newb shader.

Download Newb-SL from here.

1) RealSource RTX

RTX lighting in Minecraft is far from perfect and is still in development. However, many developers have to imagine RTX using high-quality textures and lighting. RealSource RTX tries to recreate RTX lighting in Minecraft Bedrock. But as expected, it is too resource-heavy.

Download RealSource RTX from here.

