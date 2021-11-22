5 best RTX shaders for Minecraft on Android devices

Minecraft is better known for its innovative gameplay than its visuals. Since its release in 2011, the game has maintained its blocky and pixellated graphics. This surely helped players play the game on lower-end devices, but some wanted more out of the game. Hence, Minecraft's community started making graphic-enhancing modifications.

These shaders were initially only for PC players, but soon their mobile variants were also introduced for Minecraft's Pocket Edition (PE). These days, players can install numerous RTX-like shaders and play the game with ultra-realistic graphics on an Android phone.

5 Minecraft RTX shaders for Android devices that simulate lighting, shadow and water reflections well

There are hundreds of shaders to choose from, but these are some of the best shader packs Android users can install for Minecraft PE.

5) Sildur Shaders

Sildur shaders in Minecraft PE (Image via APKpure)

Sildur Shaders are considered one of the best shaders for all Minecraft-supported platforms. This is a vibrant shader that completely revamps the lighting, shadows, sky texture and water reflection. The only downside is that the water reflection quality is not up to the mark.

4) ESBE 3G Shaders

ESBE 3G Shaders in Minecraft PE (Image via Minecraft)

ESBE is a well-known shader developer in the PC world, and they also provide great shaders for the game. The ESBE 3G shader is a known Minecraft shader for Android devices. It offers a realistic texture to the water, great lighting and colors, as well as updated skies, sun and the moon.

3) Realistic Shaders

Realistic Shaders in Minecraft PE (Image via Minecraft)

This shader pack is the perfect addition to make Minecraft more lifelike. The shadows are heavily improved, leaves and grass wave as if truly affected by wind and water reflections are realistic.

2) SEUS PE Shaders

SEUS shaders in Minecraft PE (Image via Minecraft)

SEUS Shaders are well-known in the Minecraft PC community. They also offer shaders for Minecraft PE. Due to their reliability, this is one of the best shaders for the game. It can also run on lower-end phones. This shader offers brilliant visuals as well.

1) Evo Shaders

Evo Shaders in Minecraft PE (Image via Minecraft)

Evo Shaders is a brand new shader pack for the game that was released this year. This shader offers FMB clouds, cloud shadows, sun rays, lens flares and much more. It's also one of the best in terms of water reflections. This shader, like many others, also comes with four to five different levels of graphical settings.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

