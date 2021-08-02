Top 5 best hidden Minecraft easter eggs

Minecraft is a sandbox game that allows its players to craft different items and blocks, which can be used in various ways. It was developed by the Swedish game development company named Mojang.

Easter eggs are hidden features or messages that are meant to surprise the community when they find them. The developers of the game have added quite a few hidden Easter eggs to the game. Below is a list of the five best Easter eggs in Minecraft.

Hidden Easter eggs in Minecraft

5) Upsidedown mobs

Upsidedown cow (Image via Minecraft)

Since the 1.6 update, any mob that has been named "Dinnerbone" or "Grumm" appears upside-down. This easter egg was added by Nathan Adams (also known as Dinnerbone) on July 1st 2014. It does not work on the Ender dragon, Squid, or the Glow squid.

4) Rainbow sheep

Color changing Sheep (Image via Minecraft)

After the addition of the last Easter egg, Jens "Jeb" Bergensten, the game's lead creative designer, wanted to add something similar. Therefore, he added an Easter egg. When a sheep is named "jeb_," it will become a color-changing sheep that will cycle through all the rainbow colors.

3) "MINCERAFT"

MINCECRAFT (Image via Reddit)

When a player launches the game, there's a 0.01% chance of the title screen saying "MINCERAFT" instead of the correct name. Sometimes, the beginnings of the crash logs can have the phrase "You should try our sister game, Minceraft!"

2) "excitedze"

Name of the sheep spawn egg (Image via Minecraft)

When a player types "excitedze" in the search bar of the recipe book, their game language is automatically changed to Pirate speak. "ExcitedZe" is the username of Maria Lemón, who is a former game developer for Mojang who used to work on Java edition.

1) The infinity dimension

On every April fool's day, Mojang adds something to the game as a joke. But last year, a whole new snapshot of the game was released that boasted infinite dimensions. On that day, the launcher had a new snapshot labeled as 20w14infinite.

The snapshot has 2,147,483,645 new dimensions with Easter eggs in some of them. Some new blocks with cool names such as "Swaggiest stairs ever" were also present in the snapshot.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

