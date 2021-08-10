Top 5 sound effects in Minecraft

In Minecraft, each movement, mob, and even block has its own sound. There are many variations of most of the sounds as well, ranging from different kinds of cow moos to a variety of ladder sounds, and these variations extend to even the plop sound of picking up items.

Minecraft also has a unique element called note blocks which make an even wider variety of sounds depending on the block it is touching. In total, there are over a thousand sound effects in Minecraft.

The Minecraft game developers clearly put immense attention to detail regarding the game’s sound design as the sound effects are incredibly intricate. Because there are so many, not every amazing sound can be featured on this list, but some of the greatest sounds in the game are featured below.

*Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.*

Minecraft’s most interesting sound effects

5) Breaking stacked blocks

Image via Mojang

One of the most satisfying Minecraft sounds is the noise that blocks like bamboo, scaffolding, and chorus fruit make when the bottom block of a large stack is broken.

With blocks and plants like these, every block above whichever one is broken will drop as well. This results in a fun ripple sound that is oddly satisfying.

4) Nether portal

The sounds of a Minecraft nether portal are bone-chilling but in an exciting way. These warped noises have surely sent shivers down spines, making it the perfect thing to hear while entering the terrifying nether realm.

3) Challenge complete

When Minecraft players complete a rare achievement challenge, a special notification appears in the upper right hand corner of the screen to congratulate them. This notification is accompanied by a triumphant tune that emphasizes the victory.

2) Collecting XP

Image via Mojang

There is probably nothing more satisfying than hearing the jingle of leveling up in Minecraft.

These sounds are hard not to love. When the little orbs of XP get collected by Minecraft players, each one emits a whimsical note that is music to most Minecraft player’s ears. When the XP bar is full and gamers move up another level, a fun series of notes will play.

1) Discs

Image via (YouTube/iDeactivateMC)

The Minecraft soundtrack that is majorly made by C418 and Lena Raine is well known for being one of the best aspects of the game. There is a wide range of music in Minecraft with each song having its own tone and style.

The soundtrack was uniquely integrated into the game via discs, an actual item that players can interact with. They can be placed into jukeboxes which will then play the attributed song out loud to listen to throughout gameplay.

In the game, music discs are rare finds, but they are sometimes found in loot chests within dungeons, woodland mansions, bastion remnants, and buried treasures. These tracks can also be found on popular music streaming platforms so gamers can listen even when they’re not playing Minecraft.

Edited by Siddharth Satish