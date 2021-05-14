5 best ways to farm XP in Minecraft in 2021

Like in other games, Minecraft also has an experience point system. Players can gather XP orbs to level up their experience in Minecraft. XP is required for enchanting, renaming name tags, repairing items, and more.

One of the best things about Minecraft is that many resources in the game can be auto farmed. Players can make automatic XP farms to get experience points quickly. Another way to gain XP is through manual methods like breeding animals, killing mobs, and so on.

This article highlights some of the best ways to farm XP points in Minecraft.

Some of the best ways to farm XP in Minecraft

#5 - Spawner-based XP farm

Players can use spawners to make a quick and easy XP farm. Spawners are a rare block that spawns mobs at intervals if a player is nearby. Using this mechanism, players can build a mob XP farm.

Spawners are found inside dungeons in Minecraft. The dungeon is made up of regular and mossy cobblestones.

#4 - Raid XP Farm

Players can use a raided farm to increase their XP levels and get various useful items such as emeralds and totems of undying. When a player is cursed with the bad omen effect, they will trigger a pillager raid near a villager.

Players can use a villager to make a raid farm in Minecraft. However, players must kill a raid captain (pillager with banner) to get the bad omen effect to use this farm.

#3 - Guardian XP farm

Guardians are one of the best mobs for farming experience points. Due to their high spawn rate, guardian farms produce tons of XP and valuable resources like prismarine shards and crystals.

Don't worry about draining the entire ocean monument for building this farm. YouTuber Shulkercraft made a guide on building guardian XP without water draining.

#2 - Gold Farm

Even though this farm is for gold farming, players can also use it to increase their levels.

Zombie piglins are one of the most common mobs in the nether realm. When a player attacks any zombie piglin, all nearby zombie piglins start attacking the player. By abusing their behavior, players can create an automatic XP farm.

#1 - Enderman XP Farm

Endermen are the only mob that spawn naturally in the end realm. Due to this, the end dimension is the best place for farming Endermen.

One Enderman drops five experience points. Endermen farms can increase the level from 0-30 in a few mins.