Top 5 blaze rod farms in Minecraft

Brewing has been a part of Minecraft since its official release. One of the main ingredients for brewing potions is blaze powders. Players can make blaze powder using blaze rods dropped by blazes.

Blazes are a nether-exclusive mob found in fortresses. They can spawn naturally in nether fortresses, in places with light levels of 11 or below. However, waiting for them to spawn is pretty inefficient.

The best way to farm blazes is using blaze spawners. Players can find blaze spawners in nether fortresses. If a player is within a radius of 16 blocks, the spawner will start spawning mobs,

Using blaze spawners, players can create blaze farms to get blaze rods easily in Minecraft.

Blaze rod farms in Minecraft

#5 - Pixlriff's overworld blaze farm

Pixlriff is a Minecraft YouTuber famous for his survival playthrough series. One day, he had the fantastic idea to create a blaze rod farm that teleports blazes from the nether realm to the overworld.

Some players may not know that blazes take damage from water. Since water evaporates as soon as a player tries to place it, players cannot use water to kill blaze in the nether. However, this is completely possible in the overworld.

Pixlriff's overworld blaze farm uses a nether portal to teleport newly spawned blazes to water. It is a creative way to farm blaze rods in Minecraft.

#4 - Automatic blaze rod farm [Bedrock]

As java farms may not work in bedrock edition, players must be careful before building a farm. This simple and easy farm design by JC Playz uses pistons and observers to push and kill blazes in a compact area.

It is an automatic blade rod farm that only works in Bedrock Edition. Players can also use it as an XP farm in case they don't have a better option.

#3 - Blaze rod farms before 1.16

Before the Minecraft 1.16 update, players had to rely on the blaze's natural behavior to kill them. Some players may not know that blazes are attracted to solid blocks. If there are no players in sight, blazes will move towards solid blocks.

Using their natural behavior, players can lead blazes to a killing chamber. In this farm design, players have to surround the blaze spawner with a glass cuboid. At a corner, place solid blocks to attract blazes. With some trap doors, players can make them fall through a tube.

This farm is helpful for gamers playing in older Minecraft versions.

#2 - Double spawner blaze farm

Double spawner blaze farms are highly efficient and can produce thousands of blaze rods in an hour. This farm design is perfect for players lucky enough to find two blaze rod spawners close to each other.

Sometimes, blaze spawners can generate close enough for a player to activate them at the same time. Players can combine their spawn rates and get more blaze rods than they will ever need in Minecraft.

#1 - AFK blaze rod farm

This design uses a pretty straightforward logic to farm blaze rods. A blaze spawner will spawn blazes, who will fall into flowing lava. This lava will guide them to a kill chamber.

Players can use an auto-clicker to kill blaze automatically in the killing chamber. Looting III is a must-have enchantment for this Minecraft farm, as it increases the number of blaze drops.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.