Skyblock is one of the most popular survival game modes in Minecraft. In it, the player spawns on a floating island in the sky. One will spend most of the game on this island, and it is here that they’ll have to use their minimal resources to build, expand, and survive.

There are hundreds of Skyblock maps available for download online. Many multiplayer Minecraft servers also host a version of it. But what should they do once they've found a Skyblock game to play? For many players, the answer is to build something.

Here’s a list of the top 5 build ideas for Minecraft Skyblock to help players get started.

Top 5 things to build in Minecraft Skyblock

5) A farm

Farms are one of the easiest things to build in Minecraft. With just some seeds, water, and dirt, a farm can provide players with all the food they'll need to survive. As they build and expand their farms, players may even have more crops than they need. These extra crops can be sold or traded for other in-game items.

Because of their economic value, farms are especially useful if one is playing on a skyblock server like Hypixel, which features an economy system.

4) A house

The best way to display one's building skills is to build a house. Coming in all shapes and sizes, houses are a simple yet effective way for Minecraft players to showcase their in-game abilities. Not only that, but they're also a great place to store their stuff.

3) Map art

Map art is an excellent way for players to show off their in-game abilities. (Image via Minecraft)

By carefully placing certain blocks, Minecraft players can build sprawling structures that a map will display as an image. This is map art, and it is just one type of art that one can create in-game.

Although it is often difficult to create, map art is a great display of a player's skills. One can also use this art in their bases.

2) A statue of themselves

Here a player has build statue of Steve and Notch. (Image via Minecraft)

Building a statue is a fun and easy way to leave one's mark on their Skyblock plot. It's also pretty easy to do. By matching each block to a pixel of their Minecraft skin, players can build a basic statue. These statues can also be built hollow for later use as a base.

1) Pixel art

An image of a piece of pixel art in-game.(Image via Minecraft)

Built by making images out of blocks, pixel art is an excellent addition to any Minecraft Skyblock base. Players can create their own pixel art by using blocks to paint a picture. From smiley faces to fully fledged paintings, pixel art can be as simple or as complex as one likes. It's a fun and exciting build along with being an excellent creative outlet.

Pixel art can be a bit time and resource intensive. It's best for those who are in the latter stages of their Minecraft Skyblock games.

Building is often an integral part of Minecraft Skyblock gameplay. Luckily, there are many different things that players can create and build in-game.

