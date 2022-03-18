Top 4 changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.30.26 update

The Minecraft 1.18.30.26 Beta Preview update was just released. It introduces several new experimental features as Mojang tries to perfect everything in advance of the 1.19 update. Each release gets closer and closer to the official Wild Update and players are excited for that.

There were plenty of changes introduced alongside the experimental features. Here are the best changes that were added.

Best changes added in Minecraft update 1.18.30.26

4) Removed fuel sources

There are less fuel sources now (Image via Lifewire)

In Minecraft, there are a ton of fuel sources. Almost everything can be used as a fuel source if necessary, which can be useful. However, most of the items will never be used for fuel, which is why it's good that the following are no longer fuel sources:

Nether Brick

Iron Nuggets

Gold Nuggets

Red Mushroom Blocks

Brown Mushroom Blocks

Chorus Plant/Flower Blocks

3) Copper horn

The copper horn is a brand new item that can be used to make a sound. The sound will change if a player is looking up, crouched or doing anything else. It can be crafted with three copper ingots and a goat horn. Copper doesn't have many uses, so this is a welcome addition.

2) Goat horn changes

Goat horns are the loot that goats can give players. They will drop goat horns if they ram blocks and those can be used to craft things or to make sounds like the ones that play during a raid. The following blocks will now produce a horn if goats ram them:

Packed ice

Stone

Iron ore

Copper ore

Emerald ore

Any overworld wood log

1) Pillager Outpost

Pillager Outpost (Image via Minecraft Seed HQ)

Pillager Outposts have long been a fairly useless structure. The loot that can generate there was never that great and the only reason to visit was to get Bad Omen (about which a bug was fixed in this update, too).

Now, not only do Allays spawn there, but they can have goat horns and copper horns in their chests, which significantly improves the loot pool.

