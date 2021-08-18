Top 5 changes revealed in Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshots

Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshots are test versions that include features from the upcoming Caves & Cliffs update part 2. Users can install them on any computer with the Java Edition launcher, but they might be slightly unstable.

Mojang has released four 1.18 Experimental Snapshots so far that have made many new changes to the features of Minecraft 1.18 revealed by the developer. Players can expect normal snapshots that will be much more stable to come out in September.

Changes revealed in Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshots

5) Beach and swamp generation

The swamp biome (Image via Minecraft)

The swamp biomes have been tweaked to make them spawn properly. They are less likely to overlap with other biomes that are cold or dry.

More expansive beaches will now be generated, but there might be no beaches at all in some places. They will generate more on flat coastlines rather than hilly areas.

4) New mountain biome

A stony peaks mountain biome (Image via Minecraft)

Another new mountain sub biome called stony peaks is coming to the game in the update. It was revealed in Experimental Snapshot 3, and a few changes have been made to it in the fourth Experimental Snapshot.

Peaks that generate in this biome will be some of the tallest in the game. They can be as tall as 260 blocks, though that would be rare. They will also sometimes generate layers of gravel, calcite, andesite, or granite.

Additionally, geodes will no longer be the only source of calcite for the players.

3) Biome placement

Smoother biome generation (Image via Minecraft)

Mojang has been trying to make biome placement as smooth as possible since the last two snapshots. The biome generation in the latest snapshot has become a lot more even and less noisy.

They did this to reduce the risk of temperature clashes, such as a snowy biome generating in the middle of a desert biome.

Stony peak biomes are one of Mojang's solutions to solve temperature clashes between biomes. Microbiomes dotting the terrain will generate a lot less and, when they do, they will usually be of matching temperatures.

2) Hostile mobs

A cave spider spawner (Image via Minecraft)

Mojang has also changed how some hostile mobs like zombies and spiders will spawn in the upcoming update. The speed of mob spawning is no longer increased in low terrain or decreased in high terrain.

Hostile mobs will only spawn in an area where the light level is zero.

The skeleton, zombie, spider, and cave spider spawner can spawn mobs up to block-light level 11. Players can use a new "CustomSpawnRules" tag to override the spawn rules of the spawner by specifying "BlockLightLimit" values.

1) Goat and axolotl spawning

A goat in the game (Image via Minecraft)

A couple of new changes have been made to where axolotls and goats spawn in the game. The new spawn location of the former is the lush cave biome, and gamers will find them nowhere else.

Goats will generate only in snowy slopes, lofty peaks, snow-capped peaks, and stony peaks mountain biomes.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer