Top 5 cool things to do in Minecraft SMP

Minecraft SMPs, or survival multiplayer servers, have remained one of the most popular fixtures in the game since its inception.

In SMPs, players can band together and enjoy Survival Mode gameplay while working towards common goals. While this is the basic tenet of SMP in servers, players can enjoy plenty of activities past the core gameplay loop of building and crafting.

The multiplayer component of SMP is what makes it truly special. It's wise to take full advantage of everything the game has to offer and bring along as many friends as possible. Every player's unique approach to the game broadens the horizons of their counterparts.

There are too many fun things to do in a Minecraft SMP, but it doesn't hurt to look into some of the most notable.

Enjoy a PvP tournament, prank friends, and 3 other awesome things to do in a Minecraft SMP

5) Create a large village or city

Minecraft's vanilla villages could stand to use some improvement (Image via Mojang)

Standard Minecraft villages work well for players within reason, but they can be much better. If players find a village in their SMP, why not expand on it and make it a thriving town or city?

It's a fun multilateral project to undertake with friends, and the villagers can increase in population along the way. Before players know it, they'll have a sprawling community, complete with villagers to trade with and toil away at their professions.

4) Enjoy a PvP tournament

Battle friends and fellow players in a PvP fight for supremacy (Image via AreuMadLoL/YouTube)

While PvP combat in Minecraft can undoubtedly be competitive, having a relaxing tournament between friends and fellow players can be quite enjoyable.

Players can create an arena, set up brackets, and go toe-to-toe with their friends for glory. Compared to larger non-SMP servers that have PvP, the experience can be much more enjoyable and rewarding without any worries about the toxicity that these servers usually bring.

3) Roleplaying

Roleplaying can bring plenty of rewarding experiences by crafting a narrative and characters (Image via James Martindale/Devpost)

Roleplaying may have been around long before Minecraft was even thought of, but it fits right in with an SMP server.

Players can create characters and play out their experiences in their world. They can also create stories between their fellow in-character players and enjoy the rewards of stringing together a fun narrative.

It may not be for everybody, but if working on build projects and such has run its toll, roleplaying may be a fun way to spice up one's SMP's engagement.

2) Prank friends

A good prank is always fun when it's done without ill intent (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Sometimes, when things get a bit stale on an SMP, nothing quite livens things up like a good prank war. Players can always trick their friends and mess with their stuff. However, they should be careful as their friends may do the same to them.

While pranking is all well and good, players will want to abide by the SMP server's rules. This can mean that pranking is okay, but griefing is not. However, this is dependent on the given server, and some are in full agreement with more insidious pranks, including destroying a friend's builds or other creations.

1) Elytra racing

A good Elytra race can provide quite a rush to your SMP's players (Image via Vikkstar123HD/YouTube)

If players in an SMP have progressed enough in the world to obtain their own Elytras, one might as well put them to good use.

One can stock up on firework rockets and encourage others to engage in an Elytra race. Since players can move quite quickly in midair thanks to Elytra and firework rockets, they should consider creating a course full of obstacles or even additional objectives to accomplish.

The final design of the course is up to the player. They could even forego it and simply pick an end destination. Regardless, speeding through the skies on Elytra is an exciting and entertaining endeavor.

