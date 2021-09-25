Top 5 most dangerous Minecraft structures

When Minecraft was first released, there were only flat layers of dirt and stone. It has been over twelve years since then, and Minecraft has now completely changed. The nearly infinite world is now inhabited by many mobs and is filled with caves, biomes, and structures.

Players can find over 15 unique structures in Minecraft that can generate in all three dimensions. Except for a few structures, most are filled with dangerous, hostile mobs waiting for their prey.

5 dangerous structures in Minecraft

Many hostile mobs spawn in specific structures only. This article showcases some of the most dangerous structures in Minecraft. Players should avoid these structures unless they are prepared for them.

5) Woodland mansions

Woodland mansions are among the biggest structures in Minecraft. These structures are home to vindicators and evokers. Vindicators can be easy to deal with, but not evokers. Out of all illagers, evokers are the strongest ones.

Evokers are capable of summoning powerful vexes and use magical attacks. Woodland mansions also have dark corners, where other hostile mobs like zombies, skeletons, and creepers can spawn.

4) End cities

End city (Image via Minecraft)

End cities are rare structures found in the End dimension. These structures are filled with some of the best loot players can find in Minecraft, such as elytras, enchanted diamond tools, weapons, armours, and more.

To find end cities, players will have to defeat the Ender dragon and visit the outer islands. End cities contain a unique mob called shulkers. These mobs can shoot auto-targeting bullets, which will cause players to levitate if hit.

As end cities generate up to tall heights, players can levitate to a dangerous height level after getting hit with a shulker bullet and then fall to death after the effect ends.

3) Nether fortresses

Nether fortress (Image via Minecraft)

Nether fortresses are one of the oldest structures in Minecraft. These structures are filled with some of the most dangerous mobs like blazes and wither skeletons. Depending on the biome, players may also have to face magma cubes, ghasts, skeletons, or piglins.

Players will have to visit a nether fortress for blaze powders. With blaze powder, players can craft the eyes of ender and enter the End dimension to beat the Ender dragon.

2) Bastion remnants

Bastion remnants are populated with piglins, hoglins, and piglin brutes. Piglins and hoglins are easy to deal with, but piglin brutes can pose a severe danger. While they look similar to piglins, brutes have higher health and attack strength.

If a player is not prepared to fight brutes, they can use a lava bucket to kill brutes easily. Unlike most nether mobs, piglins and brutes aren't immune to fire.

1) Ocean monuments

Ocean monument (Image via Minecraft)

Ocean monuments are arguably the most dangerous structure in Minecraft. Players can find many guardians protecting ocean monuments both from the inside and outside.

Each monument has three elder guardians who apply mining fatigue in Minecraft. This status effect prevents players from breaking any block. Players can remove this effect by defeating the three elder guardians. Even after defeating them, regular guardians will spawn in ocean monuments.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

