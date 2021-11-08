Top 5 most dangerous zombie type mobs in Minecraft

Although Minecraft is a fairly relaxing experience for the most part, it does have its spooky elements. Among the game's numerous mombs are a bunch of zombies with special characteristics that can spell disaster for players.

Zombies are undead hostile mobs, of which there are a total of eight types that can spawn in Minecraft. Some are naturally spawned, some can convert into one, and some can be cured back to normal.

5 most dangerous types of Minecraft zombie mobs

5) Zoglins

Zoglin in Overworld (Image via Twitter)

Although Zoglins are not traditional zombie mobs, they are some of the most powerful zombies in the game. These are basically Hoglins which entered the Overworld or End realm. They can run and hit players causing a loss of 2.5 hearts to 6 hearts depending on the game difficulty.

4) Husks

Husk zombie in a desert (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Husks are zombies found in the desert biomes in Minecraft. They are special types of zombies which are different in color and won't burn in the sunlight. When they attack, players are affected with the hunger effect for a few seconds.

3) Drowned

Drowned underwater (Image via Minecraft)

Drowned are zombies which reside underwater. Normal zombies can also be converted into Drowned if they're submerged in water for a long time. They are dangerous to deal with under the water because players also have to keep an eye on their breath which may run out. Drowned zombies can also spawn with a trident and attack players from a distance.

2) Baby Zombie

Baby zombie on fire (Image via Minecraft)

Baby zombies are just smaller and faster versions of a regular zombie. They are pretty annoying and difficult to deal with. Their hitboxes are significantly smaller making them a much harder target to hit. They also run much faster than a regular adult zombie. On top of this, they can attack players with the same power as a regular zombie, which makes them quite challenging to deal with.

1) Zombie Pigman

Zombie pigman in Nether (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The most common mob in the Nether realm is Zombie Pigman. These are neutral mobs and won't cause players any problems until the player hits one of them. When attacked, not only will the affected one become hostile, all the zombie pigmen around the area will collectively chase the player and attack them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

