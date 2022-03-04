Top 5 defensive enchantments in Minecraft

There are all kinds of different enchantments in Minecraft. While it's not true for all of them, many of them do fall into the offensive or defensive category. Each category has benefits and most players try to get armor outfitted with defensive enchantments and weapons with offensive enchantments.

Sometimes, the right defensive enchantments can be the difference between life or death, so choosing the right ones to put on can be very important. Here are the five best defensive enchantments players should try to get.

Defensive enchantments all Minecraft players should look for

5) Blast Protection

Blast Protection (Image via Mojang)

Nothing is worse than a random, unexpected Creeper blast. This is especially true when players are battling other mobs and on low health. The Creeper can just slowly move up to the player and explode, killing them without ever being noticed. Blast Protection can alleviate that and more.

4) Fire Protection

Falling into lava is an almost guaranteed death. However, if players have Fire Protection enchanted armor, they can survive longer. This allows them a small opportunity to swim out and douse themselves with water to save their lives.

Additionally, Fire Protection is incredibly useful in the Nether, where nearly everything is either on fire or trying to light players on fire.

3) Protection

The general Protection enchantment is pretty useful. Having a high level Protection enchantment often means players can take a lot more punishment from mobs. This is useful in all areas, but especially in the Overworld at night when hositle mobs are everywhere.

2) Thorns

The best defense isn't always a good offense, but the Thorns enchantment helps a lot. Mobs will attack players regardless, so dealing back some damage can help players defeat them a lot faster. However, Thorns is arguably at its most useful when other players are attacking, perhaps in a PvP world.

1) Feather Falling

Feather Falling is arguably the most useful defensive enchantment. Fall damage is an unexpected killer in Minecraft and players often find themselves falling in places they didn't know existed. This is especially true after the 1.18 update, which made mountains higher and caves deeper.

