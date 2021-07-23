Top 5 differences between Minecraft Java Edition and Pocket Edition

Minecraft currently comes in two forms: Minecraft Java Edition and Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Minecraft Pocket Edition was the former title of the Bedrock Edition, and has since disappeared and been solely called Bedrock Edition. Why does Minecraft have two versions? The answer is simple.

The main reason Minecraft has two separate editions is to make it readily available to players across all platforms. Some platforms can support one edition but not the other.

However, players might be wondering what the other differences between the editions are. Well, listed down below are the 5 major differences between Minecraft Java and Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Differences between Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition

#5 - Coded on Different Engines

Image via Reddit

Minecraft Java and Minecraft Pocket Edition (Bedrock) are coded in completely different programming languages. Minecraft Java Edition is coded in Java, which is a high-level, class-based, object-oriented programming language.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition is coded in C++, which is a general-purpose programming language, and it was coded on C++ to run on platforms that cannot support Java.

#4 - Price Difference

Image via GameSkinny

Minecraft Java Edition currently costs $26.95, and Minecraft Bedrock edition prices fluctuate depending on the console. Bedrock Edition for Windows 10 is $29.99, for mobile it is $6.99, for Xbox it is $19.99, and so forth, usually averaging about $19.99 across most of the Bedrock platforms.

Players should keep in mind that Minecraft Bedrock on Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS3 and PS Vita are no longer available for purchase.

#3 - Use of Texture Packs

Image via Rock Paper Shotgun

In Minecraft Java edition, players have the option to download texture packs and shaders. These can both be used to improve the quality of life that Minecraft brings, as well as bring more beauty to the game generally.

For players using Pocket Edition (Bedrock), they unfortunately cannot use any texture packs or shaders, limiting players to what their world looks like.

#2 - Server Creation

Image via CodaKid

For players using Minecraft Java Edition, they are able to create custom servers, and as a result, play with other Java users on said custom servers. This is ideal for players wanting to play Minecraft survival with their friends.

Unfortunately for the Pocket Edition (Bedrock), players are unable to create their own servers. Instead, they have to join community servers rather than creating their own.

#1 - Multi-Platform

Image via Polygon

For players with Minecraft Java Edition, they are only allowed to play with other users who have Java Edition. Java Edition is available for players using Windows, MacOS, and Linux.

For Minecraft Pocket Edition (Bedrock), you are able to play with other users on console, mobile and PC, as long as they are also using Bedrock Edition. In a way, the Minecraft Bedrock edition is optimal for players wanting to play with friends across a broad spectrum of consoles, rather than sticking to a PC.

