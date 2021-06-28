Top 5 most difficult mobs to kill in Minecraft 1.17 update

Minecraft has many living creatures called mobs that can be found anywhere in every dimension. Like the players, mobs follow the same mechanics and physics, like taking damage from burning or falling.

Mobs in Minecraft that attack players in its range are called hostile mobs. These are the most difficult mobs to kill as they will always fight back against the player.

Mobs spawn in various ways. Some hostile spawn through spawners only, while many others can spawn wherever it is dark enough. Most hostile mobs do not spawn on transparent blocks such as water.

Defeating some mobs can be difficult for the player, and this article covers five of them.

Top 5 difficult mobs to kill in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

5) Baby zombie

Baby zombie riding a cow (Image via u/reddit_memex on Reddit)

These little pesky mobs were the reason for the death of Minecraft veteran Philza in his five-year-old hardcore world. Baby zombies have the same health as regular zombies but are much faster, so they become challenging targets to hit.

4) Ravager

Ravager in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ravagers are large mobs that are a part of raids in Minecraft. Raids are in-game events that happen when a player with a bad omen effect enters a village.

Ravagers start spawning when the raid reaches its third wave. These colossal mobs have 100 health points or 50 health.

3) The Elder Guardian

Elder guardians are the more robust variants of regular guardians that can be found in ocean monuments. These aquatic creatures are hard to kill because they fire lasers, which also inflict mining fatigue.

Elder Guardians have 80 health points equal to 40 hearts in the game, making them very hard to kill.

2) Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon (Image via Lifewire)

Ender Dragon is the final boss mob that rules the lands of the End dimension. This menacing foe can only be found in the End dimension, which can be accessed through end portals present in strongholds.

Ender dragon is difficult to kill because the twelve ender crystals in the end dimension keep healing the Ender dragon. The Ender dragon has 200 health points or 100 health.

1) Wither

A Wither (Image via Fiction Horizon)

Wither is another boss mob in Minecraft that does not spawn naturally in any dimension. Withers can only be spawned in the game using three wither skull and four soul sand blocks. This scary boss mob has 300 health points or 150 health in Java edition and 600 health points in Bedrock edition.

