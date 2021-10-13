Top 5 dumb ways to die in Minecraft (2021)

Minecraft is often much more dangerous than players might think. This is especially true for players running a greater difficulty of Minecraft. From hostile mobs to accidental injuries, there are several ways that players can be injured or killed in the game. Some in-game deaths, however, can be dumber than others.

Most dumb deaths in Minecraft are easy to avoid, and all players need to survive them is a basic understanding of the game. Others are not. These deaths are dumb simply because of how ridiculous they are. Not sure what dumb deaths there are in-game? Here’s our list of the top five dumb ways to die in Minecraft.

Dumb ways to die in Minecraft

5) Eating rotten flesh

An image of a player who is about to eat rotten flesh (Image via Minecraft)

Rotten flesh is an item that players can obtain by killing mobs such as zombies, zoglins, and zombified piglins. While this item is technically edible, players are better off not consuming it. Rotten flesh has a high chance of inflicting the hunger status effect on players. If a Minecraft player is already low on hunger, hearts, or hearts, eating rotten flesh can easily lead to their death.

4) Fighting polar bears

Players should avoid polar bears whenever possible (Image via Minecraft)

Attacking a polar bear is one of the dumbest things that Minecraft players can do in-game. They don’t drop anything beneficial for players in-game, so there’s no real need for a player to attack one. Polar bears are also a very dangerous mob, as they can do up to eight points of damage in a single attack. Because of this, it’s probably best for Minecraft players to avoid the mob altogether.

3) Digging straight up

An image of a player digging straight up in-game (Image via Minecraft)

Digging straight up when mining is an excellent way for Minecraft players to die in-game. This is for several reasons. Players could accidentally drop gravel on themselves and suffocate, for instance. They could also dig underneath a pool of lava and unintentionally set themselves on fire. Luckily, this kind of death is easy for players to prevent. All that a player will need to do is avoid digging straight up.

2) Swimming in lava

Players should avoid touching lava in-game (Image via Minecraft)

Lava can easily set Minecraft players on fire. Because of this, players should do their best to avoid touching the material. Minecraft players can prevent this type of death by carrying a bucket of water, using a potion of Fire Resistance, or simply watching where they step.

1) Digging straight down

An image of a player falling into the lava after they've dug straight down (Image via Minecraft)

There's a reason why Minecraft players are often cautioned against digging straight down: it can be hazardous to do. Players who dig straight down can unintentionally drop off into a ravine and fall to their deaths. Players could also fall into a deadly pool of lava or into a stronghold full of hostile mobs. Because of this, Minecraft players should avoid digging straight down whenever possible.

There are many ways that Minecraft players can die in-game. Some of these deaths are dumber than others.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar