Top 5 dumbest animal mobs in Minecraft 1.17 version

Mobs are AI-driven entities that can be found in almost every part of a Minecraft world. Players can interact with mobs in certain ways by breeding, taming, or killing them for drop items.

Most mobs in Minecraft follow the same game mechanics as players, like taking damage from falling and burning. According to their behavior, animals in Minecraft are mostly either neutral or passive mobs.

Passive animals can never hurt the player intentionally and will always try to flee when attacked by them. Neutral animals in Minecraft may or may not be aggressive towards the player as their behavior may vary depending on how the player interacts with them.

Dumbest animals in Minecraft

5) Panda

A panda eating bamboo (Image via Minecraft)

Pandas are cute neutral mobs that can be found in Jungle biomes. Pandas in Minecraft have seven different personality traits, one of which is the playful panda. Playful pandas can be considered dumb as they will roll down from high ground on their own and take fall damage.

4) Bats

Lots of bats (Image via u/aronh1 on Reddit)

The Bat is a passive mob that can be found flying around in dark underground areas such as caves. These animals are considered dumb because they have been found to fly into lava and die for no reason.

3) Squid

Baby squid (Image via u/Jonathsans on Reddit)

Squids are one of the dumbest animals in Minecraft because all they do is swim brainlessly in rivers and oceans and sometimes find the deepest water spot blocks to get stuck in and die.

2) Goats

A goat chilling on snowy mountain (Image via Minecraft)

This animal has been newly added to the game in the Caves & Cliffs update part 1. Goats can jump up to a height of 10 blocks and because of this, they take ten health damages less than any other mob in the game. At times, goats will jump to cross a hole and fall more than ten blocks, and end up taking fall damage.

1) Rabbit

Rabbits in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rabbits have a dumb habit of dying on their own by jumping and falling more than two blocks, as they have 1.5 health only. This is why players might be able to find items such as raw rabbit, rabbit's foot, and rabbit hide randomly while exploring desert biomes.

