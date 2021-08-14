Top 5 easiest mobs to spawn in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (2021)

Minecraft's blocky worlds are home to a variety of creatures termed mobs. Mobile entities, commonly called mobs, are broadly divided into three categories: passive, neutral, and hostile. Based on their type, mobs can have different spawning conditions.

Players should be aware of mobs' different spawning conditions as mobs can provide many useful items. Using mobs, players can get food, blocks, and a variety of different drops.

Other than their type, a mob's rarity also plays an important role in spawning. Some mobs can be rare to find, while others are fairly common. This article shares some of the easiest to spawn mobs in Minecraft Bedrock.

Easy to spawn mobs in Minecraft

5) Salmon

Salmon (Image via Minecraft)

Salmon is one of the most common mobs in Minecraft. They can spawn in almost all types of river and ocean biomes. In Bedrock, players can get 12-32 blocks away from the nearby river or ocean to spawn salmons.

Players can kill salmon to get raw fish or cooked fish in Minecraft. In the beginning, cooked fishes are an excellent source of food.

4) Wandering trader

Wandering trader is a mob that spawns randomly within a 48-blocks radius around a player. The trader spawns with two adorable trader llamas. Since the spawning conditions are completely random, all players can easily find wandering traders near their base.

While most trades the wandering trader offers are useless, players can get valuable items like nautilus shells, pointed dripstone, and drip leaves from him.

3) Cow

A cow family (Image via Minecraft)

Cows are one of the easiest mobs to spawn in Minecraft. Players can find cows in almost all overworld biomes that have natural grass blocks. After finding a couple of cows, players can breed them using wheat to spawn more cows.

Cow farming is usually done to obtain leather and raw beef in Minecraft. Players can also milk from cows which can remove status effects.

2) Zombified piglins

Zombified piglin (Image via Minecraft)

Zombified piglins are among the most common mobs found in Minecraft's Nether realm. Players can find them spawning in nether waste and crimson forest biomes. Due to their high spawning rate, zombified piglin farms are one of the best XP farms.

In Bedrock Edition, players can utilize the nether portals to spawn zombified piglins and farm them.

1) Zombie

Zombie (Image via Minecraft)

When it comes to hostile mobs, zombies are among the easiest to spawn mobs. They can spawn anywhere in the overworld (except mushroom fields) as long as there is spawning space and the light level is below 7.

Like a zombie, skeletons and creepers are also easy to spawn in Minecraft. Players can use their spawning conditions to create mob XP farms.

Note: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

