Top 5 enchantments for turtle shells in Minecraft 

In Minecraft, every player has four armor slots for a helmet, a chestplate, leggings, and boots. All non-enchanted armor provides no extra buff except defense points, except turtle shell.

Turtle shells are a unique type of helmet added in Minecraft 1.13 Aquatic update. Players need five scutes to craft one turtle shell. Scutes are a rare in-game item dropped by turtles when they become adults from the baby stage.

Like almost every other resource in Minecraft, players can build a scute farm to make as many turtle shells as they want. The turtle shell is like an iron helmet but provides water breathing for 10 seconds. Players can improve their turtle shells by using enchantments.

Minecraft enchantments for turtle shell

5) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Unbreaking is among the best enchantments for any tool, weapon, or armor in Minecraft. Since turtle shell is also an armor piece, players can enchant it with Unbreaking.

Unbreaking enchantment increases the number of durability points of the item. It reduces the chances of deducting durability points when an item enchanted with Unbreaking is used.

4) Mending

Mending enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Like Unbreaking, Mending is another versatile enchantment in Minecraft. A turtle shell enchanted with Mending can restore durability points by gaining experience points.

With an XP farm, players will never have to repair their turtle shells manually by combining them with another turtle shell.

3) Aqua Affinity

Aqua Affinity (Image via Minecraft)

Aqua Affinity is a helmet-only enchantment in Minecraft. It can also be applied to turtle shells. When underwater, a player's mining speed is reduced by five times. But that doesn't stop them from getting creative and building underwater bases.

With Aqua Affinity, players can mine at the same speed underwater as on land. Players will have an easy time living underwater by enchanting their turtle shells with Aqua Affinity.

2) Respiration

Respiration enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Without any enchantment on a turtle shell, a player can stay submerged only for 25 seconds. Respiration enchantment allows players to remain underwater for an extra amount of time. Respiration has a maximum level of 3, and each level increases the water breathing time by 15 seconds.

Turtle shell enchanted with Respiration III will let the player stay underwater for 70 seconds. Players without a conduit can use this combination to survive underwater.

1) Protection

Protection enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Turtle shells aren't as good as diamond or netherite helmets. Due to this, players must enchant their exotic turtle helmets with Protection enchantment. This enchantment is the best-in-slot for any armor in Minecraft.

Depending on the situation, players may also choose other types of protection enchantments. If they are going to face drowned, Projectile Protection may prove better than Protection.

