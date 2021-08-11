Top 5 exclusive features available in Minecraft Java

Minecraft was initially created using Java programming language. After its successful launch, the developers soon released Bedrock Edition to support other devices like PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, Android, etc.

They tried to keep both the games as similar as possible. However, due to the Bedrock Edition being coded using C++, both editions cannot be the same. There are many differences between Minecraft Java Edition and Bedrock Edition.

This article looks at some significant exclusive features available in the former. New players who are confused about which edition they should buy should definitely read this.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Best exclusive features available in Minecraft Java

5) Spectator mode

The spectator mode (Image via Mojang)

Spectator mode is an exclusive game mode only available in Minecraft Java Edition. Gamers can pass through blocks in spectator mode, fly around, see mobs' perspectives, and more.

Sadly, it isn't available in the Bedrock Edition. Users can use external mods, but they are still pretty buggish.

4) Tons of commands

In Minecraft Java Edition, players can use many console commands that are not available in Bedrock. Many of these commands are helpful for server admins, such as /ban, /ban-ip, /banlist, /whitelist, /seed, and so on.

Even regular players can use commands like /defeaultgamemode and /experience in their worlds.

3) Hardcore mode

Minecraft Hardcore (Image via u/rdyEmber on Reddit)

The world difficulty is set to hard in hardcore mode, and players only have one life. If they die in this mode, users won't be able to spawn again.

Hardcore mode is meant for experienced, veteran players who believe they can survive in Minecraft's most challenging environment.

2) Exclusive mobs

The Killer Bunny (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Minecraft Java Edition features three exclusive mobs that can only be summoned using commands.

Giants

Illusioner

The Killer Bunny

Giant is a massive zombie with no AI. Illusioner and The Killer Bunny both have AI and are hostile towards players. The former is an illager type mob with the ability to cast spells and attack with a bow.

The Killer Bunny looks like a regular white rabbit but is hostile towards wolves, foxes, and users.

1) Thousands of mods, resource packs, and more

Minecraft Java mods (Image via CurseForge)

Minecraft Java Edition has a massive modding community that has produced thousands of mods, plugins, resource packs, software, and more. While Bedrock also has mods, Java is way ahead.

Those who want to play mods or make customizations should choose Java Edition.

Edited by Ravi Iyer