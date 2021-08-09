5 best Minecraft Hardcore YouTubers of all time

Hardcore mode is arguably the highest difficulty level in vanilla Minecraft. In a Hardcore world, players only have one life, and if they die, they won't be able to respawn. On top of that, the world is set at hard difficulty. Dying in Hardcore world means losing all progress forever.

Even against all the odds, players have risked creating a wonderful Hardcore world. Many Minecraft YouTubers have successfully defeated the Ender Dragon in Hardcore and stayed alive to share their experience.

This article showcases some of the best Hardcore YouTubers of all time. Beginner Hardcore players can watch their series to learn more about the challenging Hardcore world and how to survive in it.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Minecraft YouTubers who play Hardcore mode

5) WadZee

WadZee originally became famous for his "One Block Skyblock" series. But nowadays, he is known for his Hardcore let's play series. WadZee builds things in his videos that regular players can't even think of making in their survival worlds.

For example, in one of his most popular videos, he built every kind of beacon base available in Minecraft. Iron, gold, and emerald are pretty easy to do compared to a diamond and netherite base. Even so, WadZee spent days completing this project in a Hardcore world.

4) Loony

Loony is one of those hidden gems on YouTube. Like other people, Loony was stuck in his room during the global pandemic. He decided to create a Minecraft Hardcore world and record its gameplay to spend his time.

Loony started uploading videos of him surviving X numbers of days in Minecraft Hardcore. Many players enjoyed watching his gameplay, and soon Loony started streaming his Hardcore world. He has crossed over 5300 in-game days in Minecraft.

3) PewDiePie

PewDiePie is the main reason why Minecraft blew up in 2019 and has kept growing since then. Eight months ago, PewDiePie released the first episode of his brand new Hardcore world series. This let's play series was different from his other Minecraft let's play series.

While keeping his videos comedic and entertaining, PewDiePie explored the technical side of Minecraft by building automatic farms, doing experiments, and learning ways to avoid death. He defeated the Ender Dragon without anything going wrong.

2) Pixlriffs

Pixlriffs is popularly known for his Minecraft Survival Guide let's play series. He has created survival guides for regular Minecraft, Skyblock, Minecraft Earth, and more. A few months ago, Pixlriffs started a guide series for Hardcore.

This series is created on Minecraft 1.17 version and has 17 episodes so far. Beginner Hardcore players can learn a lot from Pixlriffs' guides, such as how to survive, gather loot, protect yourself from monsters, and so on.

1) Ph1LzA

Ph1LzA is definitely among the best Minecraft Hardcore players of all time. He is known in the community for dying to a baby zombie in his five-year-old Hardcore world. Well, unfortunate things happen to the best of us.

Ph1LzA has another Hardcore world going on right now. Players can watch the stream highlights on his YouTube channel or catch his streams on Twitch.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu