How to win hardcore game mode in Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game with four different playable game modes present in the Java Edition: survival, hardcore, creative, and adventure.

The hardcore mode is only present in the Java Edition of Minecraft. Here, players do not spawn after they die, making this mode challenging for new or casual players, while veterans might enjoy it a lot. If players die, they can enter spectator mode and spectate their Minecraft hardcore world but cannot play in it again.

Hardcore mode is similar to survival mode, but the game's difficulty is set to the hardest, affecting the behavior and spawn rate of some hostile mobs like zombies. One of the biggest challenges that Minecraft presents to its players is defeating the Ender Dragon in hardcore mode to beat the game, and this article covers how players can do this.

Beating Minecraft in hardcore mode

As everyone knows, to beat Minecraft, players need to defeat the mob boss called Ender Dragon, which rules on the end dimension. This in itself is a hefty task, and hardcore mode gives them only one chance.

Gamers need to be focused and mindful of their environment to ensure they don't die in any part of the preparation for the battle against the Ender Dragon.

How to prepare

To be well prepared for the fearsome battle awaiting players, they should have at least diamond armor and weapons with decent or max level enchantments. Netherite armor will always be better than diamond armor, but mining enough ancient debris in the nether is hard and risky.

Gamers must have the following items to take down the Ender Dragon easily:

Diamond or better boot, chestplate, leggings, and helmet with decent or at least some level of enchantments.

For weapons, they must have a bow and an iron or better sword with some enchantments on it. Players must have a good amount of arrows or else infinity enchantment on their bow.

Players also need food to eat during the battle and regenerate their lost health.

Killing the Ender Dragon

Defeating the Ender Dragon isn't an easy task as it will keep firing back at players with its breath attack. This mob will keep regenerating its health from the end crystals, so players need to break the crystal first by shooting them with their bow.

Once all the ten crystals are broken, gamers can start attacking the Ender Dragon using their bow while avoiding its attacks. The mob will come down once in a while, and they can hit it with their swords to deal more damage and kill it faster.

