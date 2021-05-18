Top 5 tips to survive in Minecraft Hardcore mode

The Hardcore mode in Minecraft is known to be one of the most difficult default modes in the game, designed for only the most daring of players.

When playing Minecraft Hardcore mode, players do not respawn upon death, making every decision potentially their last. Due to the risky nature of the mode, it naturally becomes important to learn the best tips and tricks in order to ensure survival for longer.

What players can do to survive for longer in Minecraft Hardcore mode

#5 Carry at least a stack of Food

When playing Hardcore Minecraft, it's optimal to carry lots of food

Provided the player has enough to do so, carrying anything less than a stack of food in Minecraft Hardcore mode is simply unwise. This is because the player cannot respawn to eat the saved food if they die.

Due to this, players might as well carry the maximum amount of food possible in a stack at all times. Extra food cannot be consumed once dead but could be a potential life-saver in a sticky situation such as getting lost far from home.

#4 Always carry a few Potions

Potions in Minecraft can be overlooked by even the most veteran of players. This is probably because of how tedious it is to brew them.

However, potions can provide a huge advantage when playing the game at a high level. Carrying just a few of the most vital potions, such as Fire Resistance and Regeneration potions, can really mean the difference between life and death when caught in a few tight scenarios.

#3 Get good with the bow

Players should be comfortable hitting shots with a trusty bow before jumping headfirst into a Hardcore world.

A good archer will find themselves saved by their bow many times in different circumstances. The bow is also one of the first weapons to be crafted, giving skilled players a large advantage in those crucial first few hours of gameplay.

#2 Keep a water bucket at all times

Many players know that carrying a water bucket can mean the difference between life and death in the event of an unexpected fall.

Learning and mastering the technique known as the "MLG Water Bucket" can vastly improve a player's chances of survival when falling unexpectedly. Therefore, players should learn this trick and carry a bucket of water around at all times.

#1 Don't take dumb risks

Taking big risks in Hardcore mode is a recipe for disaster

The most important piece of advice that anyone with significant experience in Minecraft Hardcore mode can give is simply to not play like there is a second chance.

This means calculated risk-taking. If something has a low reward factor but a high potential risk, then it's a risk that is better off not being taken. It also means thinking ahead of all possible outcomes in order to minimize the chances of something going awry.

Lastly, players should be sure to practice in regular survival mode before they jump into the Hardcore mode.