5 best Minecraft videos by WadZee

Jesse Wadsworth, better known as WadZee, is an Australian YouTuber who focuses on creating Minecraft videos. During his time on YouTube, he quickly gained popularity due to his One Block Skyblock series, as well as his Minecraft Hardcore series.

WadZee regularly plays Minecraft Hardcore, but he often brings in a twist. He tends to make builds in his Hardcore world to challenge himself, and many of those videos have quickly gained fame.

For players interested in seeing content from both his Skyblock and Hardcore series, detailed below are the top 5 Minecraft videos by WadZee, ranked by popularity.

Minecraft Videos by WadZee

5) Minecraft Skyblock, But You Only Get ONE BLOCK

WadZee begins a new Skyblock series in this video, but with a slight twist. It is Skyblock, but he only spawns on one block. In this challenge, he is able to break the one block he is on to obtain an endless amount of dirt.

However, by relentlessly breaking the block, he could earn a bunch of materials including grass, stone, wood and more. This is a fun trend that is spreading across the Minecraft community, so make sure to watch it.

This video has 6.8 million views and 254k likes.

4) I Drained an Ocean Monument in Minecraft Hardcore

In this Minecraft video, WadZee takes his viewers' advice and clears out an Ocean Monument, which is quite a big feat as it takes a lot of time and materials to complete. He begins by making an outline of a border for the ocean monument, which is incredibly large, and even creating the outline takes tons of time.

The end result is fantastic - seeing an ocean monument underwater is great, but observing how it looks from the outside is just something else.

This video has 8.3 million views and 341k likes.

3) I transformed the NETHER into the OVERWORLD in Minecraft Hardcore

Once again, in WadZee's Harcore Minecraft world, he challenges himself to a very creative build - he makes a portion of the Nether look more like the Overworld. Clearing out sections of any Minecraft world can be tedious work, but the stakes are much higher in the Nether.

And not only that, but performing such a massive task is quite hard while playing Hardcore. Make sure to give this video a watch - it's definitely worth it.

This video has 10.8 million views and 478k likes.

2) I Made One of EVERY BEACON in Minecraft Hardcore

After creating a full Netherite beacon, WadZee challenges himself even further and creates multiple beacons out of diamonds, emeralds, iron and gold, ultimately creating the beacon collection.

Not only that, but he does this while playing Minecraft hardcore, which only makes his creations that much better and intricate. Fortunately, the builds within this video do not take nearly as much as his full netherite beacon did.

The video has 11 million views and 374k likes.

1) I Made a FULL NETHERITE BEACON in Minecraft Hardcore

In this video, WadZee challenges himself in Minecraft Hardcore to create a full netherite beacon. For those who are unaware, Netherite is one of the hardest ores to find, and to create a full netherite beacon, players need 164 blocks.

Creating a full beacon out of full netherite blocks is a task that is likely to take hundreds of hours (it took WadZee approximately 6 months), due to its sheer complexity and scale. Make sure to watch this video to see the grand result.

This video has 11.8 million views and 710k likes.

