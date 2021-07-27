Top 5 features that Minecraft can improve

Minecraft is a fantastic sandbox game that is all about building and creating beautiful things with blocks while surviving in the same world as many ferocious creatures.

While playing Minecraft is fun and interesting, some features can feel slightly outdated or just not good enough. Below is a list of five features present in the game that can be improved to make the player's experience a lot better.

These Minecraft features need upgrades

5) Double slabs

Slabs are blocks that are half the height of regular Minecraft blocks. There are many different slabs in the game, and players use them very often in their builds.

Unfortunately, two different types of slabs cannot be placed on each other. This small change could improve the structures that players create as it will add a lot more depth to them.

4) Game UI

Minecraft's current user interface is quite basic and has been the same for a while. Even though there are many mods out there that can make the UI better, vanilla Minecraft deserves a better interface. Adding features like more information when the cursor is on the item and dark mode can significantly improve it.

3) Better leaf and grass textures

At this point, players that have been playing the game for a while know about shaders and how it bumps the quality of the grass. By adding these to Minecraft, the game can be made better looking. For now, Interested players can try out mods such as Better Foliage.

2) Pets

Minecraft has a few tamable mobs in the game, but the petting features are not that great. The only activity a player can do with his pet wolf makes it sit or stand, and apart from that, there aren't any unique pet features.

Mojang can improve pets in the game by adding more activities that the player can perform with their pet, such as playing fetch using a stick with their pets, and the pet might jump to catch it.

1) End dimension

The end is a dimension where the Ender Dragon lives, and apart from defeating it and getting the elytra, players don't have much to do in that dimension. Introducing more biomes or even an ore that can be found there will make the end dimension more exciting for the players.

