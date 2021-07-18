5 best blocks for Minecraft houses

Building houses feels different from creating any other structure in Minecraft because players will most likely be inside their homes more than any other build, such as a farm. The freedom to decorate their houses and choose the blocks to use for building them is a unique feature that only a few games offer.

Choosing the correct blocks to build a house can impact the whole build significantly. The blocks listed below can help gamers improve their current homes and make more beautiful structures.

Five blocks that can be used to make pretty houses in Minecraft

5) Stone bricks

A house made by u/BrudasBetus using stone bricks and regular bricks (Image via Reddit)

Stone bricks are the best choice of block if the player is looking to create a detailed medieval house. But stone brick alone doesn't do the trick, so it is recommended for them to use other blocks such as regular stone or planks with it.

When used correctly, users can create excellent houses in the game with them.

4) Bricks

A simple house made with bricks and quartz blocks (Image via u/squiddles97 on Reddit)

Bricks are not commonly used to build houses in Minecraft as most players are constantly looking to create futuristic or modern-style buildings, and bricks do not go well with them.

Bricks alone do not look the best, but many cool and simple brick houses can be created easily when paired with the right blocks.

3) Planks

A house build using spruce planks, stripped logs, and cobblestone (Image via u/ODST_rookie on Reddit)

Minecraft has a variety of planks, and players can use them to create majestic houses. Different types of planks can be combined with some other blocks to make the house look a lot more detailed.

Players can decide which type of plank they want to use depending on which biome they are building in, like houses created using spruce planks look great in jungle biomes.

2) Quartz

An amazing modern house made by u/Orb_bit (Image via Reddit)

Quartz is a block that is very often used by Minecrafters for building modern structures and statues. This is because it is one of the cleanest-looking blocks in Minecraft.

As most present-day buildings are white, it makes quartz the perfect block for replicating their interior and exterior.

1) Prismarine

Dark prismarine used by u/Goldrobin to create the roof of the house (Image via Reddit)

Prismarine is an excellent block for players looking to add more color and depth to their homes. There are three types of prismarine blocks: dark prismarine, prismarine bricks, and prismarine.

As the name suggests, dark prismarine is the gloomy prismarine block, and the other two are relatively bright.

