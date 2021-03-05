5 most forgotten features in Minecraft

With Minecraft being updated so frequently, there are so many game functions that are forgotten.

There are several forgotten aspects of Minecraft due to the overhaul of content the developers have been applying in updates over the past few years. From hidden aspects of the game all the way to the basics, there are so many things that seem forgotten in the Minecraft community.

Here are five of the most forgotten features of the game.

5 forgotten Minecraft features

#5 - Dying and washing leather armor

Image via u/AakashMasani, Reddit

Dying and washing leather armor in Minecraft is one of those facts that is so old and base game that many players don't even remember it. At this point, most players skip the leather armor stage altogether and go straight for iron armor for practicality purposes.

Dying leather armor is a really fun process, as players can fill their cauldron with dyed water and then transfer the color to their armor by right-clicking. And washing armor is as simple as right-clicking a cauldron filled with clear water.

#4 - Structure blocks

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Structure blocks in Minecraft are incredibly rare but have an amazing use. These blocks are only accessible through the /setblock and /give commands and cannot be found naturally in the game.

In essence, these blocks can be used to copy structures in the game in a similar way to WorldEdit. Players can then copy, paste, and delete these structures at will. It's an amazing tool for builders who make intricate, repetitive patterns.

#3 - Rabbit and beetroot stew

Image via u/Calvinnok, Reddit

Stew in Minecraft is very impractical due to the fact that they can't stack. They give similar or higher saturation than cooked meats in the game. But the fact that they don't stack makes them incredibly difficult to have when mining and adventuring.

Rabbit and beetroot stew, in particular, are frequently forgotten food sources due to their difficulty to get and lack of saturation, respectively.

The rabbit stew requires quite a few items to make, one of which is a raw rabbit, a good enough food source in itself once cooked. And the beetroot stew requires six beetroots to be made and only heals players a couple of saturation points.

#2 - Stonecutter

Image via Minecraft

Stonecutters don't seem to be very useful, but considering how many blocks they can save, the player definitely gives them a place on this list.

Usually, it takes four stone blocks in a crafting table to make a group of stone bricks, and that lost brick can really add up. Instead, using the stonecutter can make stone blocks to stone brick a one-to-one ratio. They can also be used to make a ton of decorative carved and cut blocks.

#1 - Furnace minecarts

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Furnace minecarts are so underrated in Minecraft, considering how useful they can be.

When trying to transport mobs in minecarts or masses of items in minecart chests, railways are probably the best bet. Update 1.17 further enhances that fact, considering the newest snapshot shows minecarts can now go underwater.

Traveling over long distances in minecarts can be really taxing on resources. It takes six iron ingots to make a cluster of rails, and players will need a lot of gold to make powered rails. This is where the furnace minecart comes in.

Furnace minecarts can be used instead of powered rails to power carts. They run on coal, which is a lot more available than gold.

