Top 5 most impressive modern house Minecraft builds

As a survival-based game, the importance of building a shelter in Minecraft cannot be understated. A good shelter is crucial to making it through the dangerous night.

Just like in real life, it's common for players to flaunt their wealth by constructing beautiful and extravagant houses to live in. One of the most popular types of house design in recent times has been that of modern houses, and these houses can be nothing short of breathtaking.

In this article, five of the most impressive Minecraft modern house designs will be showcased.

Amazing modern house designs in Minecraft

5) Small Modern House

Although small, this nifty modern house design has all the amenities any Minecraft player could ever want or need.

Featuring an outdoor pool, small garden, balcony, and even an indoor storage room, this build is perfect for those looking to construct a modern house on a budget.

Furthermore, the resource cost of this house is incredibly cheap, making it perfect for beginner Minecraft players. The only blocks involved in its construction are white concrete (or quartz), oak planks, oak tree leaves, grey concrete, and glass pane.

4) Large Modern House

This modern house design is perfect for those looking to splash out resources on an epic house design that will surely stand the test of time.

With three stories inside this house, players can take space for granted, and there is a range of guest rooms included, making it the perfect choice for Minecraft RPG servers.

In terms of luxuries, this build definitely doesn't fall short with two outdoor swimming pools, a dedicated enchantment room, and even a small indoor farming area.

3) Stylish Modern House

In terms of style, this next build gets top marks in every category thanks to its funky and unconventional design. The build features an open-pan design with a huge outdoor space that contains a pool and a small farming area.

Although this build is sure to turn heads, it's by no means cheap to construct, requiring several stacks of white concrete, wood, and clay to build. Due to this, it's unfortunately only appropriate for those in the late stages of the game with abundant resources to spare.

2) Modern Villa House

For those looking to impress, this modern Minecraft villa won't easily be outdone thanks to its sleek and downright clever design.

Although extremely expensive to craft, this build can easily house multiple players, making it perfect for game modes such as Minecraft towny servers. In more specific terms, there are a mind-blowing 10 unique rooms included in this design. These include:

Kitchen

Living Room

Storage room 1

Storage room 2

Bathroom

Stair Closet

Open hangout room

Guest bedroom

Master bedroom

Passage

1) Modern Suburban House

The perfect house to fit into any Minecraft city, this building is the perfect example of modern suburban living. It will fit perfectly as part of any large city build and looks great when several of these houses are placed on the same street. The construction of this house does require a fair bit of resources, however, most notably Andesite slabs and blocks, not to mention the five iron doors needed.

Although not quite the biggest nor the cheapest build on this list, this house has a certain humble flair to it that makes it stand out among the rest. All things considered, it's hard to go wrong with this tasteful build.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu