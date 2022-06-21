Top 5 incredible spawn locations in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft's 1.19 update, also known as "The Wild Update," reorganized how the wilderness of worlds generates while also introducing new biomes, mobs, items and blocks.

With new biomes come new spawn locations in a Minecraft world. Some of these are much more beneficial than others, providing early access to quality materials and items or even helpful mobs like the Allay.

Players who are searching for something a little unconventional for their next spawn may want to find specific seeds that target certain areas.

Some of these spawn points present a challenge, but the rewards can be exceptional.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

Mountain biomes, mangrove swamps and 3 other spawn points to take advantage of after Minecraft's The Wild Update

1) Near Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions

Pillager structures provide new rewards (Image via Mojang)

Although pillager structures like woodland mansions and outposts have remained largely the same, they do present a new upside for players. Specifically, cages can be found near these structures, and they contain an Allay or two.

Once freed, Allays can assist players with finding loose items and carrying blocks around. Considering Allays will be duplicatable in future Minecraft updates, it certainly doesn't hurt to collect a few beforehand.

However, before taking on pillagers near a spawn point, it's a good idea to collect some materials and forge gear in order to be prepared for combat.

2) Near Villages in Bedrock Edition

Villages in Bedrock Edition present special opportunities on occasion (Image via Mojang)

Although starting near villages is usually a plus in Minecraft, players in Bedrock Edition can benefit even more. This is due to recent world generation changes that often place strongholds underneath villages. For speedrunners, in particular, this is a massive benefit in Bedrock Edition.

Players can get all the materials they need, head to the Nether and return to the village once they have their eyes of ender on hand. All that is then required is to find the End portal, slot the eyes of ender and commence the final battle with the Ender Dragon.

3) Mountain Biomes

Goats reward players with horns in mountain biomes (Image via Mojang)

Mountains were reworked in Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, and The Wild Update brought even more benefits. Mountains now spawn goat mobs, which can now drop horns for players.

After spending time in limbo between experimental gameplay toggles and preview snapshots, players can finally accrue horns at their leisure. Doing so requires a goat charging into certain solid blocks like copper ore, emerald ore, iron ore, wooden logs, packed ice or stone blocks.

Depending on the type of goat, it's possible to obtain no fewer than eight different variants of goat horns, each with its own distinct sound in Minecraft.

4) Mangrove Swamps

A mangrove swamp biome in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Mangrove swamps were one of Minecraft 1.19's two new biomes, along with the deep dark. These swamps provide new material blocks, such as mangrove wood as well as propagules for players to grow their own mangrove trees. There are also multi-capable mud blocks, which can be crafted in different forms for building and decorating purposes.

Players can also find mobs such as tadpoles and frogs, which may seem innocuous at first. However, frogs that devour slime can create slimeballs, and if they consume small lava cubes, they can create foglights.

These new light blocks are considered the brightest in the game, meaning players may want to invest in them to cut down on hostile mob spawns or to decorate their base.

5) The Deep Dark

The deep dark is surely a challenging starting point but very rewarding (Image via Mojang)

For the ultimate spawn point challenge, the deep dark biome will demand a lot of players right from the beginning. This shadowy biome is bereft of hostile mobs, aside from the mighty Warden. However, the Warden is a greater challenge than independent hostile mobs.

Ancient city structures also reside in the deep dark, offering tons of loot that players won't be able to receive anywhere else. This loot includes echo shards to craft recovery compasses and shards of the update's new music disc "5," which is an eerie track perfect for horror-oriented settings.

